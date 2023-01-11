“Best Video Game Adaptation Ever Made”, Critics Say





The Last of Us is the highly anticipated small-screen adaptation of the smash-hit survival horror video game of the same name, originally released in 2013. Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Nick Druckmann (video game creator original) have teamed up to bring the HBO show to life.

Set in the year 2033, two decades after a fungal virus turned the world’s population into raging monsters, the show follows survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) who guides teenage Ellie (Bella Ramsey) through the desert to the doctors. with the intent of finding a cure, to which Ellie may hold the genetic key. Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Storm Reid, Melanie Lynskey, Lamar Johnson, Graham Greene, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman round out the cast.

The project generated a lot of enthusiasm. But does it deliver the goods? Here’s what critics are saying about Season 1 of HBO’s The Last of Us:

How does it compare to video games?

(Picture by HBO)

Naughty Dog creator and co-president Neil Druckmann is thankfully heavily involved with HBO’s The Last of Us, serving as the series’ co-creator, co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin, and together l he team has done a great job of staying close to the source material while breathing life into new characters along the way, creating an engaging and refreshing take on a popular genre story. Karama Horne, TheWrap

The Last of Us is both almost a text-based adaptation of the game and an all-new story. This is achieved not by changing anything, but by adding whole scenes and characters that there simply wouldn’t be room for in a video game. These elements don’t rewrite anything we’ve seen before, but add new levels of world-building, storytelling, and depth that make the whole narrative feel tailor-made for the television model. Dais Johnston, reversed

Based on the acclaimed video game franchise and created by gaming mastermind Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, the show is by turns beautiful and harrowing, brutal and heartwarming. From the performances to the storytelling to the aesthetic elements, it’s an exquisite adaptation. But it also requires viewers to absorb a lot of human misery without saying much that we haven’t heard on similar shows before. Judy Berman, TIME Magazine

As for the uninitiated, The Last of Us is a worthy tale, a perfectly acceptable way for those unfamiliar with their analog stick’s directional pad to experience one of the great sci-fi tales of the past decade. AA Dowd, Chron

How are Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey?

(Photo by Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Pascal doesn’t quite read like a middle-aged man, he convincingly carries the weight of two decades in his troubled but soft-featured face. For his part, Ramsay imbues 14-year-old Ellie with a nuanced combination of adult disillusionment and childish turnip that gives this The Last of Us a sense of pathos even when it lacks most of its other hallmarks. Pat Brown, Slant Magazine

Ramseys Ellie convincingly balances wide-eyed innocence (having lived her whole life in a quarantine zone, she’s never even sat in a car before) with intense courage and even clumsiness, lifting what might otherwise be a pretty dark watch. Pedro Pascal, meanwhile, is cast perfectly: he offers great cowboy tenacity and a rugged face, but it’s still a forehead, masking deep trauma and the sheer terror of being a father figure. It has never been so good. John Nugent, Empire Magazine

The talent of these two leads is simply astounding. Pascal and Ramsey are able to communicate years of pain, hope and fear in a single look. Kayla Cobb, Decision Maker

And the rest of the cast?

(Picture by HBO)

Melanie Lynskey, as one of the show’s few new characters, puts a wicked face on one of the scariest chapters, and Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett all but earned Emmy nominations for themselves as Bill. and Frank. Dais Johnston, reversed

He touts what could be the touching and vulnerable performance of Nick Offerman’s career. AA Dowd, Chron

Solid performances flank the pair as the characters move in and out of Joel and Ellies’ journey. These include Anna Torv as Tess of Steel, Gabriel Luna as Joel’s estranged brother Tommy, and Lamar Johnson as the diapered, compassionate Henry. A special mention must be given to Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett who are respectively unforgettable in the role of the melancholy Bill and Frank. We spend fleeting time with superb performances that act to constantly remind us of the fragility of life. Simon Cardy, IGN Films

What is the rhythm of the writing and the story?

(Photo by Liane Hentscher/HBO)

What the series adds to the original narrative is a little more perspective: where the video game is limited to the subjective experiences of Ellies and Joels, the series sometimes takes the time to distance itself from them and show the viewer what other people’s lives are like when Joel and Ellie aren’t around. Joshua Rivera, Polygon

Squeezing the entire first game (and a bit more) into this season, The Last of Us can feel a little rushed at times. Some of its best moments come during Joel and Ellie’s downtime, and it’s hard not to wish for a little more. But in a time when so many shows seem bent on spanning not enough story over too many episodes, the pacing is a bit refreshing, too. The story may be a little too close to the source material to surprise those who know it, but it won’t disappoint them either, and what worked in this medium also works here. Keith Phipps, TV Guide

The Last of Us really isn’t too concerned with zombies. Much like the game it’s based on, the show is at its best when it’s focused on the little things. The small miracles of life, seen through the prism of this dynamic relationship. The ubiquitous threat of zombies adds ongoing tension throughout, but that’s essentially their biggest impact. In terms of actual zombies (or, as they’re often called here, clickers), there aren’t many. Germain Lussier, i09.com

The video game, which is split into four seasons over a year, is episodic in nature, with most locations featuring a subplot sketched out in letters and memories the player finds. The show builds on these letters and fleshes them out into fully formed stories. And it’s here, when Druckmann and Mazin are at their most daring in terms of creative license, that The Last of Us really sings on TV. Stephen Kelly, BBC.com

What about special effects and production value?

Visually, The Last of Us is often a sight to behold, even when the camera is pointed at some firmly ugly subject matter. Details such as old paint scabs on the walls and fungal veins crawling on the floors convincingly sweep most buildings. Vast landscapes paint images of classic westerns, especially as the seasons change and snow blankets the ground. Simon Cardy, IGN Films

All of the show’s various sets, cinematography, and attention to detail in all areas are outstanding. Specifically, I was very impressed with the Clickers in this show, as they are more gruesome than ever. HBO poured a lot of money into The Last of Us, and it absolutely shows during the show’s biggest moments. Logan Moore, ComicBook.com

A final thought?

(Picture by HBO)

Quite comfortably the best adaptation of a video game ever made: one that deepens the game’s dystopian lore, while staying true to its emotional core. Like the game, it is also a masterpiece. John Nugent, Empire Magazine

The Last of Us is to be commended for helping to break the “curse” of video game adaptation that has permeated for decades. For new audiences, The Last of Us is definitely worth watching because its story is still gripping, even when told through new medium. Logan Moore, ComicBook.com

The Last of Us is a sprawling, emotional epic that captures the spirit of the game while expanding the narrative in surprising and rewarding ways. Graeme Guttmann, Screen Rant

It doesn’t even seem controversial to call it the best video game adaptation ever. Stephen Kelly, BBC.com

97% The Last of Us: Season 1 (2023) premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15 on HBO.

