Russian Officials Throw A Tantrum After US Diplomat Calls Putin Small Man





Getty

The US ambassador to Hungary is the latest US official to anger the Kremlins over remarks he made last week publicly mocking Russian President Vladimir Putin as a little man and remnant of an era most of the world has tried to outgrow.

In a Jan. 6 speech commemorating the 45th anniversary of the return of the Hungarian Holy Crown, Ambassador David Pressman took the opportunity to call Russia’s war a product of tyranny and authoritarianism before launching a swipe directed directly at Putin.

The Russian president can only lead through fear and intimidation, Pressman said. The Ukrainians, like the Hungarians decades earlier, had already made up their minds. They had already charted their course, and that didn’t include a return to a broken and abusive system that had let them down for so long.

Russian officials, it seems, misunderstood these remarks.

In a Telegram article on Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in Hungary launched a tirade against Pressman’s unacceptable remarks about the personality of a foreign head of state, calling his comments an outrageous violation of diplomatic protocol and practice. base, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. .

Russian fury after top Putin official kicked out of diplomats’ meeting

In a show of extraordinary meanness, Russian officials offered Pressman to make up for the lack of professionalism in diplomacy by reading a famous book by American foreign policy patriarch Henry Kissinger, conveniently titled Diplomacy. Russian diplomats even went so far as to provide a link to a Hungarian bookstore that sells copies of the Kissinger book.

This is not the first time that Pressman, a human rights lawyer, has been attacked for his outspokenness since he was named US ambassador to Hungary in August. According to Politico, Pressman has been the prime target of criticism from the country’s state media for exposing Hungarian regime propaganda and even making brazen comparisons between Hungarian officials’ comments and those of Putin.

The story continues

When we see insane Kremlin stories spread through the Hungarian media, we’ll call it out, because we have to, he told the outlet in November. All this in order to bring us closer and not to distance us.

Responding to a request for comment from The Daily Beast, the US Embassy in Budapest said: We believe the ambassadors’ remarks speak for themselves.

Learn more about The Daily Beast.

Do you have any advice? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.

Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/russian-officials-throw-tantrum-u-204712242.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos