The 10 best places to work in the United States in 2023, according to Glassdoor





The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a historic wave of resignations, and with it a reassessment among managers and workers of what makes a good workplace.

Some “green flags” remain unchanged, people will still seek jobs with fair wages, tolerable co-workers and low quit rates, but other perks including flexible work environments and mental health resources for employees , became more salient.

2022 may have brought “extreme ups and downs” for workers, with hiring freezes and massive layoffs across multiple sectors, but in 2023 companies will continue to redouble their efforts to improve labor market conditions. experience to attract and retain talent, Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland- said Wong.

On Wednesday, Glassdoor released its annual list of the 100 Best Workplaces for 2023, ranking companies with at least 1,000 employees and 75 reviews on the job board. Each organization was rated on a 5-point scale for career opportunities, compensation, culture, management, work-life balance and other factors.

Glassdoor researchers scoured millions of employee reviews and company information submitted to the site between October 2021 and October 2022 to compile the report.

Top-rated companies offer plenty of opportunities for career advancement, strong healthcare benefits, remote or hybrid work opportunities, and clear and transparent communication between senior management and employees, among other perks, notes the report.

Here are the 10 best places to work in 2023, according to Glassdoor:

1. Gain of sight

Headquarters: San Francisco, CAIndustry: TechnologyScore: 4.7

2. Box

Headquarters: Redwood City, CAIndustry: TechnologyScore: 4.6

3. Bath & Company

Headquarters: Boston, MassachusettsSector: ConsultingScore: 4.6

4. McKinsey & Company

Headquarters: New York, New YorkSector: ConsultingScore: 4.6

5.Nvidia

Headquarters: Santa Clara, CAIndustry: TechnologyScore: 4.6

6.MathWorks

Headquarters: Natick, MarylandIndustry: TechnologyScore: 4.6

7. Boston Consulting Group

Headquarters: Boston, MassachusettsSector: ConsultingScore: 4.6

8.Google

Headquarters: Mountain View, CAIndustry: TechnologyScore: 4.6

9.ServiceNow

Headquarters: Santa Clara, CAIndustry: TechnologyScore: 4.6

10. Burger In-N-Out

Headquarters: Irvine, CASector: RestaurantsScore: 4.6

Although nine companies on the list appear to have the same average rating of 4.6, their actual ratings extend beyond the thousandth place, hence the Glassdoor ranking difference simply limits the average rating to one decimal place in their published report.

Technology, finance and consulting had the most winners on the Top 100 list, although six of the top 10 employers were technology companies.

The tech sector may have had a tumultuous year of supply chain issues, layoffs, inventory drops and other challenges, but the industry’s widespread adoption of flexible working and job opportunities Unique jobs still make tech companies desirable places to work, Daniel Zhao, chief economist at Glassdoor, says.

“In Glassdoor reviews, many tech company employees talk about the sense of pride and motivation they feel working on these various innovative products,” he adds. “The opportunity to design and manufacture products that could change people’s lives, along with the charismatic and inspiring leaders of technology companies, continue to draw people to these jobs.”

Another feature that employees and job seekers are paying more attention to is how companies approach layoffs. The top-rated companies had a clear track record, according to employee ratings, of being transparent about how and why layoffs were happening, offering strong severance packages, and communicating layoffs in a timely and respectful manner.

“It’s not impossible for a company to get through a crisis and still be a ‘better place to work’,” Zhao says. “In times of crisis, it becomes even more important that employees feel supported and companies that prioritize transparency, communication and employee well-being are the ones that will benefit in the long run.”

