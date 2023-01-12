No More Colleen Hoovers It Ends With Us Coloring Book





Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Atria Books has decided that the idea for an It Ends With Us adult coloring book will end with them. Earlier reports of a coloring book themed after Colleen Hoovers’ domestic violence story sparked anger from CoHo Legion fans on TikTok. Well, it seems Atria Books is listening and learning. Atria Books will not be moving forward with publishing The Official It Ends with Us Coloring Book, the publisher said in a social media statement. We have developed this book to be uplifting and thought provoking, reflecting the story of Lily Blooms; we appreciate feedback and speeches and have the utmost respect for Colleen Hoovers fans. Thank you for the honest conversation and passion for the world Colleen has created in her books and the characters within. It Ends With Us tells the story of Lily Bloom, who falls in love with a man only for him to start abusing her. Fans thought a coloring book depicting a story that heavily deals with themes of domestic violence was, to say the least, a bad look. A TikTokker called it beyond bad taste. Colleen Hoover also posted on her Instagram Stories to apologize for the coloring book. Hoover said the book was developed with Lily’s strength in mind, but I can absolutely see how tone deaf that was. I hear you guys and I agree with you. She added that she contacted the publisher and asked not to go ahead with the project. Thank you for the respectful speech and accountability, she wrote.

Atria Books will not move forward with the release of the official It Ends with Us coloring book. pic.twitter.com/IfnChSlv9X

— Atria Books (@AtriaBooks) January 11, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vulture.com/2023/01/no-more-colleen-hoover-it-end-with-us-coloring-book.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

