Flights grounded today: Over 10,000 plane delays as US denies FAA cyberattack as Canada suffers same outage





FAA lifts grounding order on flights after computer crash

The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the suspension on all US domestic flight departures following a major computer outage.

A key system used to notify pilots and ground staff of hazards and alerts suffered a major outage on Tuesday night, with FAA engineers frantically working to fix it after the outage caused a ground shutdown at the national scale.

The fault lies with the NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which keeps pilots and other airport personnel informed of the dangers of aviation and airport facilities.

The FAA was able to lift the ground shutdown around 9 a.m. on the East Coast, but the damage had been done to the day’s hours

Airlines have struggled to get operations back on track with more than 9,200 flights delayed and more than 1,300 cancellations by late afternoon at airports across the United States, according to FlightAware. Most airlines waive fees for passengers wishing to book new travel.

Several hours after the operational outage in the United States, across the border in Canada, the same system malfunctioned at the Canadian Air Traffic Authority. It was quickly restored with minimal further disruption.

The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack on the FAA caused the problems.

Key pointsView latest update 1673490608What to do if your flight has been canceled or delayed

Thousands of travelers were stranded at US airports on Wednesday due to an hour-long computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

More than 1,000 US flights were canceled earlier today and nearly 7,000 flights were delayed, according to tracking site FlightAware. This number continued to climb in the afternoon.

Staying calm and knowing your rights can be very helpful if your flight plans are disrupted, experts say.

Here are some of their tips for dealing with a flight delay or cancellation:

Oliver O’Connell12 January 2023 02:30

1673487008What has interrupted US domestic flights?

Joe Sommerlad explains how US airports shut down this morning.

Oliver O’Connell12 January 2023 01:30

1673483408Watch: FAA lifts grounding order on flights after computer crash

US authority lifts grounding order on flights after computer crash

Oliver O’Connell12 January 2023 00:30

1673479802Summary: US flights blocked due to major FAA system outage

Oliver O’Connell11 January 2023 23:30

1673477408Delta expects minimal disruption tomorrow

Oliver O’Connell11 January 2023 22:50

1673476202Airlines hope for return to normal on Thursday

The US aviation industry was struggling to get back to normal after a nationwide ground shutdown imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) early Wednesday due to a computer glitch that forced a 90-hour shutdown minutes of all flights departing from the United States.

More than 10,300 flights have been delayed so far and more than 1,300 canceled according to FlightAware in the first nationwide grounding of flights in about two decades, industry officials said. Many officials compared the grounding to what happened after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The total number of flights continued to rise, but airline officials said they were confident that normal operations could largely return by Thursday, barring further problems.

The cause of the problem with a pilot alert messaging system was unclear, but US officials said they had so far found no evidence of a cyberattack. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said a problem with the safety messages sent to pilots caused the outage.

Oliver O’Connell11 January 2023 22:30

1673474342No evidence of cyberattack indicates White House after blackout blocked flights across US

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden had a full briefing on the matter. She further explained that the FAA had no evidence of a cyberattack at this point and said Mr. Biden had ordered the DOT to fully investigate the causes.

Andrew Feinberg has the latest from Washington, DC.

Oliver O’Connell11 January 2023 21:59

1673473202Watch: Passengers return to gate after boarding due to FAA computer failure

Passengers forced to return to gate after boarding due to FAA computer crash

Oliver O’Connell11 January 2023 21:40

1673472122Pilots association encourages patience as airlines return on schedule

The Air Line Pilots Association issued the following statement after air traffic operations resumed this morning.

We are in regular contact with [the FAA] and will continue to work with them and airline managements to ensure our aviation system continues to be as safe as possible, it read. Airline pilots are #TrainedForLife to handle unique situations like this.

The group later added: We understand the disruption and frustration this is causing and encourage everyone to be patient as we work to restore normal operation of the airline network.

Oliver O’Connell11 January 2023 21:22

1673471667More than 10,000 flights affected by the outage

As of 4 p.m. ET, the total number of flights affected by the FAA outage topped 10,000.

The total number of delayed flights within, to or from the United States was 8,783, while the total number of cancellations was 1,276, according to FlightAware.

Nevertheless, the FlightAware MiseryMap showed some improvements. Most airports that had previously experienced delays or cancellations for more than three-quarters of their flights have improved to have around half of their flights affected. There are still notable issues in Charlotte, the DC area and Denver.

Oliver O’Connell11 January 2023 21:14

