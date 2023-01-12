US official warns of risks posed by heavy-duty electric vehicles





DETROIT — The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks posed by heavy-duty electric vehicles if they collide with lighter vehicles.

The official, Jennifer Homendy, raised the issue in a speech in Washington to the Transportation Research Board. She noted, as an example, that an electric GMC Hummer weighs about 9,000 pounds (4,000 kilograms), with a battery alone weighing 2,900 pounds (1,300 kilograms), roughly the weight total of a typical Honda Civic.

I am concerned about the increased risk of serious injury and death to all road users due to heavier curb weights and the increased size, power and performance of vehicles on our roads, including including electric vehicles, Homendy said in prepared remarks for the group.

The extra weight that electric vehicles typically carry comes from the disproportionate mass of their batteries. To achieve 300 miles or more (480 kilometers or more) of range per charge from an electric vehicle, batteries must weigh thousands of pounds.

Some battery chemistries under development have the potential to pack more energy into less mass. But for now, there is a weight mismatch between electric vehicles and small internal combustion vehicles. EVs also deliver instant power to their wheels, making them accelerate faster in most cases than most gas-powered cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Homendy said she was encouraged by the Biden administrations’ plans to phase out carbon emissions from vehicles to address the climate crisis. But she said she was still concerned about the safety risks resulting from a proliferation of electric vehicles on roads and highways.

We must be careful not to also create unintended consequences: more deaths on our roads, she said. Safety, especially when it comes to new transport policies and new technologies, cannot be overlooked.

Homendy noted that the Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup is 2,000 to 3,000 pounds (900 to 1,350 kilograms) heavier than the same combustion version of the models. The Mustang Mach E electric SUV and the Volvo XC40 EV, she said, are about 33% heavier than their gasoline counterparts.

This has a significant impact on the safety of all road users, Homendy added.

The NTSB investigates transportation accidents but does not have the power to make regulations. For vehicles, this authority rests largely with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Even outside of electric vehicles, the country’s roads are congested with heavy vehicles, thanks to a decade-long boom in sales of larger cars, trucks and SUVs that has led to extreme disparities in collisions with larger vehicles. small. But electric vehicles are generally much heavier than even the biggest trucks and SUVs that run on gasoline or diesel.

Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, said he’s also concerned about the weight of electric vehicles, as buyers seem to demand a range of 300 miles or more per charge, requiring heavy batteries.

Setting up a charging network to accommodate this may be a mistake from a security perspective, Brooks said.

These bigger, heavier batteries are going to cause more damage, he said. It’s a simple matter of mass and speed.

Brooks said he was aware of little research on the safety risks associated with increased vehicle weight. In 2011, the National Bureau of Economic Research published a paper that found being hit by a vehicle with an extra 1,000 pounds increased the likelihood of being killed in a crash by 47%.

He points out that electric vehicles have very high power ratings, allowing them to accelerate quickly even in crowded urban areas. People are not trained to handle this type of acceleration. It’s just not something drivers are used to doing, Brooks said.

Additionally, many new electric SUVs are tall with limited visibility that poses risks to pedestrians or drivers of smaller vehicles, he said.

Sales of new electric vehicles in the United States rose nearly 65% ​​last year to 807,000, or about 5.8% of all new vehicle sales. The Biden administration has set a goal for electric vehicles to reach 50% of new vehicle sales by 2030 and offers tax credits of up to $7,500 to get there. Consulting firm LMC Automotive made a more modest prediction: it expects electric vehicles to make up a third of the new vehicle market by 2030.

