Live news update from January 11: Goldman Sachs cuts jobs, UK plans to send tanks to Ukraine.

Fast Retailing, Asia’s largest apparel retailer and owner of Uniqlo fashion brand, is set to raise Japanese employee wages by up to 40% as inflation rises at the fastest pace in decades .

The sharp rise in salaries comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishidas has urged Japanese companies to raise wages, which have been stagnant for decades, and companies struggle to pass higher costs on to consumers.

Fast Retailing said in a statement on Wednesday that the salary increase, effective from March, is aimed at making the group’s remuneration system globally competitive. Many Japanese companies rely on seniority-based pay structures, but the company will evaluate employees based on their performance and ability to contribute to the business, he added.

As a result, the starting salary for college graduates will increase from 255,000 won to 300,000 won, and the salary for new store managers will increase from 290,000 won to 390,000 won.

Fast Retailing said it plans to raise salaries for other employees by up to 40%. Going forward, each employee’s new remuneration will be determined on a globally coordinated grading basis.

Core inflation in Japan, which does not include volatile fresh food prices, rose 3.7% in November, the fastest pace in nearly 41 years. It raised expectations for the traditional Suunto wage negotiations in the spring, with the government demanding that wages be raised to compensate for higher prices.

As a sign of a change in the times, the Federation of Trade Unions is seeking to raise wages by 5% from the previous year and base wages by 3% in spring negotiations, the highest level since 1995.

