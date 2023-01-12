



LONDON Japan sees Britain as an increasingly important defense and trade ally in its counterattack against China in the Indo-Pacific as it mounts a diplomatic effort to rally the G7 nations this week, senior Japanese officials said.

Tokyo held the G7 presidency as a diplomatic offensive amid concerns about China and Russia. Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visited Italy and France this week before landing in London, and plans to wrap up the week with visits to Canada and Washington.

Hikariko Ono, head of the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office for Public Affairs, told reporters Wednesday that Prime Minister Kishida is a “strong believer” that security in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region are inextricably linked.

On the same day, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Kishida signed the Mutual Access Agreement, the most important defense agreement between the two countries since 1902. The two will strengthen joint military exercises and smooth the ability of British forces to deploy in Japan. vice versa.

Prior to signing, Sunak said the agreement solidifies our commitment to the Indo-Pacific and underscores our joint efforts to strengthen economic security, accelerate defense cooperation and drive innovation that creates highly skilled jobs.

After the signing ceremony at the Tower of London on Wednesday evening, a Downing Street spokesperson said leaders agreed that cooperation across defense and security would not only benefit Japan and Britain, but would help broader world stability.

Japan is increasingly concerned about backyard security. In December of last year, China and Russia conducted a joint live-fire drill near Japan. And China began live-fire exercises near Taiwan after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last summer. This prompted Tokyo to update its national security strategy in December, promising to increase its defense budget by 2% of GDP, or a 20% increase.

Japanese Prime Minister Ono Ono, a spokesman for the Japanese Prime Minister, said, “Japan’s security environment has become really harsh, and we cannot help but ponder whether our current defense capabilities will be able to protect the lives of Japanese people.”

Last month, London and Tokyo announced a collaboration with Italy to develop the Tempest, a new fighter equipped with the latest technology.

In his meeting with Sunak, Kashida urged the UK to agree to further bilateral talks between the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries to further strengthen defense ties.

We are ready to strengthen our security alliance and want to seek more cooperation with the UK, Ono said.

As part of that, Tokyo is working to help the UK join the 11-nation Asia Pacific CPTPP trading bloc. The spokesperson said Japan was a founding member and that the deal was not just a trade agreement, but a strategic one, and that negotiations with the UK are currently in the final stages.

Kishida and Sunak said they plan to jointly handle the remaining affiliation issues and reach a conclusion as soon as possible.

They said Japan promotes a free and open Indo-Pacific and fully supports the British government’s involvement in the region.

