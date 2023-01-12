Live flight delay updates: US disruption after disruption





NEW YORK (AP) Thousands of flights across the United States were canceled or delayed on Wednesday after a system that provides safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the outage, which grounded some aircraft for hours.

The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary indications traced the failure to a damaged database file. The agency said it would take steps to avoid another similar disruption.

The breakdown showed how much US air travel depends on the computer system that generates alerts called NOTAMs or Notice to Air Missions.

Before a plane takes off, airline pilots and dispatchers must review advisories, which include details about bad weather, runway closures or other temporary factors that could affect the flight. The system used to be phone-based, but it went live years ago.

The system broke down on Tuesday evening and was not repaired until mid-morning on Wednesday. The FAA took the rare step of blocking any planes from taking off for a period of time, and the cascading chaos resulted in more than 1,300 flight cancellations and 9,000 early evening delays on the East Coast, according to the website. FlightAware Flight Tracker.

Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg told a press conference that the problems led to a ground stop because of the way safety information was flowing through the system.

Once the outages are fixed, he warned that travelers may continue to see some effects ripple through the system.

Buttigieg said his agency will now try to find out why the system went down.

Longtime aviation insiders could not recall a failure of such magnitude caused by a technological failure. Some have compared it in its magnitude to the nationwide shutdown of airspace after the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Periodically, there have been local issues here and there, but historically it’s quite significant, said Tim Campbell, a former senior vice president of flight operations at American Airlines and now a consultant in Minneapolis.

Campbell said FAA technology has long been a concern, not just the NOTAM system.

Many of these systems are old central systems that are generally reliable, but they are outdated, he said.

John Cox, a former airline pilot and aviation security expert, said the aviation industry had been talking for years about trying to modernize the NOTAM system, but he didn’t know the age of the servers used by the FAA.

I have been flying for 53 years. I’ve never heard the system crash like this, Cox said. So something unusual happened.

According to FAA notices, the NOTAM system crashed at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday, preventing distribution of new or amended notices to pilots. The FAA used a hotline to maintain in-flight departures overnight, but as air traffic resumed in the morning, the phone system was overwhelmed.

The FAA ordered all departing flights to be grounded early Wednesday, affecting all passenger and cargo flights. Some medical flights were permitted and the outage did not affect military operations.

President Joe Biden said he was briefed by Buttigieg.

Buttigieg said the ground stop showed safety was going to be our North Star, as always.

We are now pivoting to focus on understanding the causes of the problem, he said.

Pilots and safety officials have been complaining about NOTAMs for years, saying there are too many and some are unnecessary and written in encrypted abbreviations.

The National Transportation Safety Board pointed to the large number of advisories in its investigation of a 2017 near-disaster in San Francisco. An Air Canada plane whose pilots ignored a NOTAM about a closed runway nearly landed on a parallel taxiway by mistake. They flew over the top of four other airliners waiting to take off.

Then-safety board chairman Robert Sumwalt noted that the closed runway was mentioned on the eighth of 27 pages of notices for the San Francisco airport, and that the entry was written obscurely.

That’s what NOTAMs are. These are piles of garbage that no one pays attention to, he said.

The FAA said in a 2020 report that it had modernized the distribution of notices through a standardized digital format that was to be completed by July of that year.

As the scale of Wednesday’s outage became clear and airlines delayed more flights, passengers rushed to rearrange their trips. Many said they struggled to know how long the delays would last.

There’s just a lot of frustration, a lot of confusion, said Ryan Ososki, who was trying to fly from Washington, DC, to California for a conference.

Julia Macpherson was on a United flight from Sydney to Los Angeles when she learned of possible delays.

While in the air, I learned from my friend who was also traveling overseas that there was a power outage, said Macpherson, who was returning from Tasmania to Jacksonville, Florida.

Passengers at airports in Chicago, Atlanta and elsewhere have reported similar experiences.

European flights to the United States appeared to be largely spared.

It was the latest headache for travelers to the United States, who faced an even larger number of daily flight cancellations over the Christmas holidays due to a severe winter storm and a failure of crew scheduling technology at Southwest Airlines.

___

Koenig reported from Dallas. Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Tara Copp in Washington, Kelvin Chan in London, Tom Krisher in Detroit and Freida Frisaro in Miami contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/flight-delays-us-faa-updates-5805d15f520de8eadf52abb7b170487f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos