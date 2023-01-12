The uranium was transported to Britain by plane from Pakistan. | british news





Counter-terrorism police are investigating how small quantities of uranium were transported to the UK from an airliner.

Radioactive materials were detected in parcels at Heathrow Airport on 29 December after routine inspections.

According to Sky sources, it started in Pakistan and then arrived by plane from Oman.

It was found in a scrap metal shipment.

Counter-terrorism commander Richard Smith said the amount of contaminated material was “extremely small” and was assessed by experts to pose no threat to the public.

“The investigation is ongoing, but the investigation so far does not appear to be related to a direct threat,” it added.

However, as the public expects, we will continue to follow up on every possible line of investigation to make sure this is certainly the case.

“However, it highlights our outstanding ability to monitor ports and borders to keep the public safe from potential threats to their safety and security that we and our partners could enter the UK.”

The material was confirmed to be contaminated with uranium and no arrests were made, police said.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, former head of the British Army’s Chemical Weapons Unit, told Sky News that it was “concern” that the substance had reached Britain from Pakistan. The public should be overly concerned.

Image: File image of a plane flying from Muscat to Heathrow. Image taken in September 2022. Photo: Andre Giam

“I think it’s great that the police and others have stopped this and made it safe, but we have to be vigilant because there are bad people who want to harm us in this particular way,” he added.

Speculating on intentions, he said, “We need to be open about the fact that this could be some type of terrorism.”

Bretton-Gordon claimed there was no indication that an al-Qaeda-like group was behind the incident, but that it “carried under the trademarks and fingerprints of al-Qaeda.”

Whatever the source, he said the material “absolutely shouldn’t have been on a commercial airliner.”

But defense and security analyst Professor Michael Clarke told Sky News that it was unlikely to have anything to do with terrorism.

“An accident is almost certain,” he said.

“If the terrorists try to bring it, they will bring it to a place in England where they have no choice but to catch it.

“Heathrow is the only place where uranium is always detected, so it’s pretty much ruled out.

“The whole point about uranium is that Heathrow scanners pick up toxic uranium right away.”

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:40 ‘Bad people want to harm us’

The Met said police were working with partner agencies to investigate the incident and ensure there was no danger to the public.

An Interior Ministry spokeswoman said, “We are not commenting on live investigations.”

Uranium is a metal that exists naturally on Earth, but it is radioactive and is harmful to humans.

Health Minister Steve Barclay told Sky News that he hoped to obtain more information “due course” on the material seized from Heathrow.

“Clearly, an investigation is ongoing and I am sure it is right to look into all matters and report them at the appropriate time,” he said.

