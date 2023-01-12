U.S. and Japanese leaders chart course to strengthen “Cornerstone” alliance > US Department of Defense > Defense Department News





US and Japanese security officials have announced a series of initiatives that will strengthen the alliance between the two nations and help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosted Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Japanese Minister of Defense Hamada Yasukazu during the Security Consultative Talks in Washington.

Commonly referred to as the 2+2 talks, US officials have reiterated that the alliance with Japan is the “cornerstone” of security in the region. The talks further deepen an already close relationship, occurring as China grows more assertive, Russia has invaded a sovereign nation and North Korea develops nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them.

The talks come ahead of Friday’s meeting between President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House.

Both Austin and Blinken expressed their wholehearted support for the decisions manifested in Japan’s new national security strategy, national defense strategy, and their decision to increase defense spending. “There is a clear strategic alignment between the visions of President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida,” Austin said. “This is a shared commitment to uphold the rules-based international order and strengthen resilient partnerships around the world. And the essential U.S.-Japan alliance is at the center of these efforts.”

Security and defense leaders also made a historic alliance decision to optimize U.S. force posture in Japan “by stationing more versatile, mobile and resilient capabilities forward,” Austin said. “These actions will strengthen deterrence in the region and allow us to more effectively defend Japan and its people.”

Given the increasing complexity of the security environment in the Indo-Pacific, “we have decided that the 12th Artillery Regiment will remain in Japan and be reorganized as the 12th Littoral Marine Regiment by 2025,” Austin said. . “We will equip this new formation with advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities as well as anti-ship and transport capabilities suitable for current and future threat environments.”

It is a new type of marine formation that is agile, fast and suited to the vast distances of the region. There are approximately 50,000 US service members based in Japan today. The regiment will consist of 1,800 to 2,000 Marines but will not increase the overall US presence in the country. DOD officials said the unit will receive the new Navy and Marine Expeditionary Vessel Interdiction System, or NMESIS, as it is called.

Officials discussed the temporary deployment of a US unit of MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicles to Kanoya Air Base in southern Japan to increase presence over the East China Sea.

“We also discussed updating our alliances, roles and missions so that Japan can more actively contribute to regional security alongside the United States and other like-minded partners,” Austin said. “In our meeting today, we strongly supported Japan’s decision to acquire a counterattack capability, and affirm that close coordination on the use of this capability will strengthen the U.S.- Japanese.”

Officials also determined that an attack “to, from, or in space” could lead to the invocation of Article V of the U.S.-Japan security treaty. This is part of the treaty being updated to reflect current trends: in 2019, the United States and Japan included cyber as a military domain that would be covered by Article V. This clarifies that space is also included in the treaty. Article V states: “Each Party recognizes that an armed attack on either Party in the territories under the administration of Japan would be dangerous to its own peace and security and declares that it would act to meet the common danger in accordance with its constitutional provisions and processes.”

Japan is also expanding its participation in efforts to maintain regional peace and stability and will work with U.S. officials to accelerate work on “evolving alliance roles and missions and to employ interoperable and advanced capabilities.” .

Part of that is that Japan will establish a permanent joint headquarters and work with US officials on command and control arrangements with an emphasis on interoperability with US forces.

The two armies will also expand joint/shared use of facilities in Japan and increase exercises. This will include exercises in the southwestern islands of Japan.

The Indo-Pacific is a vast area comprising more than 50% of the globe. The two nations have agreed to enhance their activities with their allies and partners in the region, including Australia, South Korea and India. Both countries also welcomed increased engagement in the Indo-Pacific from Euro-Atlantic partners.

