A Kraken Covid strain could become the dominant strain in the UK.





The strain of Covid, which has come to be known as Kraken, could spread nearly 40 per cent faster than the strain now dominant in Britain and could become the most common form of the virus in the country, health officials said.

This strain is technically a mutant form of Omicron, called XBB.1.5, and was created when two different Omicron strains merged to create a new set of mutations.

Dr Maria van Kerkov, World Health Organization’s (WHO) technical director for COVID-19, said last week that XBB.1.5 is the most contagious sub-strain discovered so far, with mutations that allow it to attach itself to human cells and replicate easily.

XBB.1.5 quickly rose to become the dominant Covid strain in the US, but accounted for just 1 in 20 Covid infections in the UK late last year.

Kraken has a 38.9% weekly growth advantage compared to omicron’s currently dominant BQ1. It is. uk.

Not yet a variant of concern.

UKHSA said the growth benefits associated with XBB.1.5 are biologically plausible given the combination of immune escape properties and ACE-2 affinity expected based on available laboratory data.

Another emerging variant, named XBB.1.5 and CH.1.1, is currently the most likely variant to prevail in the UK after BQ.1, he added. . For now, however, it is too early to confirm these trajectories.

Omicron has diverged into several sublineages, recombinant and mutated forms of SARS-CoV-2, but none are sufficiently different to warrant a new Greek letter. Nicknames leading to the Kraken appeared on social media with no scientific basis, meaning, or validity.

UKHSA only sequences a small portion of all Covid tests, but so far it has identified only 161 known cases of XBB.1.5 in the UK, including 136 in the UK. By far, the highest numbers were Northwest (35) and London (27).

Officials said the analysis was in its infancy and was conducted on a handful of tests, meaning the estimates were highly uncertain and subject to change. In the United States, for example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently revised its estimate of kraken-caused cases from 41% to 18%.

XBB.1.5 is now officially recognized as a variant by the UKHSA, but is not yet a variant of concern.

Vaccination is the best defense

UKHSA Clinical and Emerging Infections Director Dr Meera Chand said: UKHSA is continuously monitoring the situation and working to understand the public health impact.

Vaccination is the best defense against future waves of Covid-19, so it’s still important that people get all the doses they can get as quickly as possible.

According to the WHO assessment published on Wednesday, XBB.1.5 may contribute to increasing case rates worldwide based on its growth rate advantage and genetic characteristics.

WHO hopes to get better growth rate estimates within a week, get data on whether XBB.1.5 can evade pre-immunization in two weeks, and whether it causes more or less serious disease in a month.

There is still no real data on whether the strain is more severe or evades immunity from natural infection or vaccination. However, laboratory studies have shown it to be as immune evasive as other XBB strains.

