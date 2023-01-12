US and Japan say they will strengthen military cooperation





As part of the new US deployment to Japan, Marines serving in Okinawa as part of the 12th Marine Regiment, an artillery unit, will transform the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment into a more mobile unit. The new configuration will allow them to more easily deploy to other islands along the coast if needed, US officials said.

The Littoral Regiment will have battalion-sized units, approximately 2,000 soldiers in total, and will have long-range fire capabilities that can hit ships. Mr Austin said the change will lead to a more lethal, more agile, more capable presence.

The deal will not increase the number of Marines serving in Okinawa, officials said. But it will allow the Marines to deploy more quickly if tensions escalate in the region. Pentagon officials said the restructuring was partly to address China’s growing military activity and presence, including around the island of Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that the Communist Party of China has ruled. intention to submit to his authority.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year has made US, Taiwanese and Japanese officials more concerned that China will attempt action on Taiwan, perhaps not within months or years. years to come, but perhaps by the end of the decade. It all depends on how Chinese officials view the balance of military forces in the region, which includes US forces, US officials say.

In August, China alarmed Japan when it fired ballistic missiles into the waters around Taiwan to send a message of aggression to the island and the United States after President Nancy Pelosi visited in a sign of support. Five of the missiles landed in the Exclusive Economic Zone off the coast of Japan, the first such event.

Japanese officials have also been concerned about a series of joint military exercises conducted by China and Russia in the region. The two countries held such a drill in May, the first they had done together since Russia invaded Ukraine. Mr Biden was visiting Tokyo at the time for a meeting of the Quad, a coalition of the United States, Japan, India and Australia that was formed in part to counter the rise of China.

China and Japan have not resolved territorial disputes over waters and islands in the East China Sea. The Japanese and US armies have noted increased Chinese maritime activity in the region, US officials said.

