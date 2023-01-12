FAA system outage disrupts thousands of flights across the United States





Thousands of flights across the United States were delayed on Wednesday after a Federal Aviation Administration pilot alert system failed overnight, causing a nationwide halt to departures.

The FAA lifted the ground stop on departing flights around 9 a.m. ET as it works to restore the Air Mission Notification System, which is responsible for sending messages to pilots, such as those regarding closed runs, hazards and other information.

The FAA outage was the second major air travel disruption in less than a month and drew bipartisan criticism. Winter storms derailed holiday travel in late December, sparking widespread cancellations and a crisis at Southwest Airlines after it warped from all schedule changes.

The NOTAM system went down at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday, according to an FAA advisory. The problem resulted from a corrupted system file, according to people familiar with the matter. The FAA thought the problem was fixed, but it wasn’t, the people said. The agency therefore decided later to completely restart the system and ordered a ground stop on Wednesday morning, which is holding up planes due to depart. The NOTAM system has a backup, but the primary and backup systems were fed the wrong data, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he had “led an after-action process to determine the root causes and recommend next steps” for the unusual outage.

More than 9,500 US flights were delayed as of 4:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, according to FlightAware flight tracker. The residual delays from the ground stop worsened throughout the day due to the rollbacks.

Delta, United and Southwest had warned that schedule adjustments were likely on Wednesday. Airlines routinely slow their schedules during disruptions so airports aren’t overwhelmed with planes with no place to park.

For example, Delta flights to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Boston and LaGuardia Airport in New York were all halted beyond the domestic stopover, as were flights American Airlines scheduled for its hub at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

United has told pilots it is reserving seats for traveling crews so they don’t have to rely on standby travel to reach their missions.

More than 1,300 US flights were canceled on Wednesday. According to aeronautical data company Cirium, more than 23,000 flights were planned to, from and within the United States.

There were no delayed US flights scheduled for Thursday, according to FlightAware. Delta told CNBC it expects “minimal residual impact, if any” on Thursday.

Several airlines have waived change fees and fare differences for travelers affected by the outage.

The White House said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg informed President Joe Biden of the outage.

“There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President has directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. in a tweet.

Later Wednesday, Canada’s Air Navigation Agency said its similar notification system experienced a brief outage, but said no flights were delayed as a result. This system was restored around 2:15 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s FAA issue added to concerns in Washington from Republicans and Democrats, particularly about the technology behind the complex US air system, the world’s busiest.

“As the Committee prepares for FAA reauthorization legislation, we will examine what caused this outage and how redundancy plays a role in preventing future outages,” said Senator Maria Cantwell, D-Wash. , chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, in a statement Wednesday. “The public needs a resilient air transport system.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents cabin crew at United, Spirit and more than a dozen other carriers, called for more funding for the FAA.

“We will know more about the root cause of the problem in the coming days, but what is clear is the need for strong and stable funding this year to bring our aviation system into the 21st century,” a- she declared. “We cannot afford another government shutdown or financial band-aid.”

Last year, airlines and the Department of Transport often blamed each other for the hundreds of flight disruptions that plagued travellers, particularly in the spring and summer. Airline executives complained that insufficient air traffic control staff were partly responsible for the disruptions, while Buttigieg blamed the airlines for their own inadequate staff.

The incident comes just weeks after bad weather during the busy holiday travel period caused massive flight disruptions across the United States and days later more than 15,000 flight cancellations in the South- west after the carrier’s internal systems were unable to process all of the schedule changes.

Southwest proactively canceled some flights to avoid further disruption on Wednesday. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, more than 400 of its flights were canceled, or 10% of its schedule, while half, more than 1,900, were delayed, according to FlightAware.

More than a third of major Delta and United flights were delayed, while about 50% of US flights were late. Their regional partners have also experienced significant delays.

