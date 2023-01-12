UK PM catches fire on 30-minute private jet flight to Leeds





British Prime Minister catches fire on 30-minute private jet flight to Leeds

The two legs of the 200-mile journey are estimated to have contributed to over 3,000 kg of carbon emissions.

Photo: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street via Flickr

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being criticized by lawmakers and environmentalists for a 36-minute private flight between London and Leeds.

“Mocking the Climate Pledge”

The RAF-operated flight covered 200 miles before returning to RAF Northolt (NHT) three hours later. Members of parliament lashed out at Sunak’s choice to use jets in luxury and as a “mocking” of the government’s Jet Zero program, which was set up to reduce emissions across the British aviation industry.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas called the prime minister’s private journey “completely indefensible” when “less damaging options are readily available”, BBC News reported.

Edinburgh East’s SNP Member, Tommy Sheppard, was vocal about Sunak’s use of the Dassault Falcon 900XL.

“Sunak took a private jet yesterday to Leeds, which is a two-and-a-half hour train ride. It is likely to cost the taxpayer a lot more and ridicule his climate pledges in the process. unbelievable.”

Designated Envoy IV, the Dassault Falcon 900LX will join the RAF’s fleet in 2022, replacing the nearly 40-year-old BAe 146. Photo: Royal Air Force.

Sunak’s brief trip to Rutland Lodge Medical Practice on Monday garnered media attention after being uploaded to Number 10’s public Flickr page.

Two 30-minute flights are estimated to have emitted about 3000 kg of carbon emissions. According to rail operator LNER, train travel between London and Leeds is estimated to take just over two hours and burns 11.98 kg of carbon per person each way.

Sunak’s office, writing a statement with The Guardian, advocated flying as a time-efficient option for PMs traveling across the country.

“The Prime Minister’s transport will vary and will always make the most efficient use of his time, allowing him to get around the UK when time pressures are high. ”

Jet Zero?

Unlike other countries, the British government and royal family do not operate “Air Force One” style aircraft, instead utilizing small jets and helicopters used by the RAF.

The current jet, designated the Envoy IV, the Dassault Falcon 900LX joined the RAF’s VIP fleet in March 2022, replacing the aging BAe 146 that served the government for 39 years.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized for using a private jet to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Photo: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street via Flickr

While the Envoy IV is more efficient than its predecessor, the government has often been criticized for its frequent use of private aircraft for regional travel after launching its Jet Zero strategy in 2021.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been a frequent target of critics for his often conflicting views on environmentalism and the use of air travel. In May 2021, the then Prime Minister took a 50-minute helicopter trip between London and Wolverhampton to promote a sustainable bike rental scheme in the West Midlands.

The MP later criticized Johnson for using a private jet to attend the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November 2021. Johnson flew directly from Rome to Glasgow on a Titan Airways Airbus A321, then completed the short leg to London after an environmental conference. The government has advocated the journey for the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

What are your thoughts on Rishi Sunak’s personal flight? Let us know in the comments.

Source: BBC News, The Guardian (1) (2)

