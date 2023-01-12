US flight delays and cancellations increase after FAA system outage | Business and Economics News





Federal authorities on Wednesday halted plane departures to the United States for more than two hours due to a problem with a system used by pilots, according to US authorities.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced at 8:50 a.m. ET (12:50 GMT) on Wednesday that the ground shutdown had been lifted and flights were gradually resuming across the country. Departures were halted after the FAA said it was working to reinstate a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures.

Authorities said the system stopped processing updated information, known notices to air missions, or NOTAMs, resulting in hundreds of flight delays that were expected to persist throughout the day.

We are continuing to investigate the cause of the original issue, the FAA tweeted after lifting the shutdown. The agency first tweeted about the issue at 6:29 a.m. ET (11:29 a.m. GMT).

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a tweet that US President Joe Biden had been made aware of the matter and asked the US Department of Transportation to investigate the cause.

The President was informed this morning by the Secretary of Transportation of the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the president has ordered the DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates.

Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 11, 2023

There is no direct evidence of a cyberattack at this point, Jean-Pierre tweeted.

However, Biden later told reporters that he had spoken to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and they did not know what caused it.

I told him to report to me directly when they find out. Air traffic can still land safely, but not take off at this time, he said.

In a tweet, Buttigieg said he was in contact with the FAA and monitoring the situation. He later said that the affected system had been fully restored.

I led an after action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps, he tweeted.

The FAA has determined that the safety system affected by the overnight outage is fully restored and the nationwide ground shutdown will be lifted immediately. I led an after action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps.

Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) January 11, 2023

The issue has caused arrival and departure delays at US airports, affecting at least 7,300 flights, according to tracking website FlightAware. Further delays were expected due to the morning outage. More than 250 flights had been canceled as of 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT).

In a tweet, the FAA said all flights in the sky at the time of the issue were safe to land.

Normal air traffic operations are gradually resuming across the United States after an overnight outage of the Air Mission Advisory System that provides safety information to flight crews, the agency tweeted shortly before 9 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). .

The FAA said the first flights to resume were at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Atlanta Airport in Georgia.

More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the United States on Wednesday, mostly domestic flights, and about 1,840 international flights were scheduled to fly to the United States.

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said US military flights were not affected because the military had its own NOTAMS system separate from the FAA system, and the military system was not affected by the failure.

Before beginning a flight, pilots are required to review NOTAMs, which list potential negative impacts on flights, ranging from runway construction to potential icing. The system was previously phone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for information, but has since moved online.

Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are gradually resuming across the United States after an overnight outage of the Air Mission Notification System that provides safety information to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.

We continue to investigate the cause of the original problem

The FAA (@FAANews) January 11

NOTAMs sent by the FAA are part of a global security system managed by the United Nations aviation agency.

That agency led an effort to overhaul the system to make it easier for airlines and pilots to filter out the most important warnings and present them in clearer language, with long reports sometimes burying important updates.

For example, in July 2017, an Air Canada flight landed on the wrong runway at San Francisco airport and came in seconds after hitting four other planes.

The notice of closure of one of the airport’s two runways had been reported in the in-depth pre-flight NOTAM on page eight of a 27-page briefing and missed by the pilots involved.

The latest incident comes as US travelers have faced several challenges amid a post-COVID lockdown boom in flights over the summer, with long lines, lost luggage, cancellations and common delays.

In late 2022, winter storms and a staff technology outage at Southwest Airlines also created headaches for travelers in the country.

