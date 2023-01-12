Suspension of British politicians who compared COVID-19 shots to the Holocaust | coronavirus pandemic news





Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen said the rollout of a vaccine would be the greatest crime against humanity since World War II-era genocide.

A British politician from the ruling Conservative Party has been suspended for comparing the COVID-19 vaccine to the Holocaust.

Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, said the vaccine rollout was the greatest crime against humanity since millions of Jews were murdered by Nazi Germany during World War II.

Confirming Bridgens suspension on Wednesday, Conservative Party chief whip Simon Hart said the 58-year-old had crossed the line and committed a major offense.

“As a country, we should be very proud of what we have achieved with our vaccine program,” Hart said. Vaccines are the best defense we have against COVID.

Misinformation about vaccines is damaging and costing lives. Therefore, the whip will be removed from Andrew Bridgen immediately pending an official investigation, Hart said.

Bridgen, a longtime critic of the COVID-19 vaccine, tweeted a link to an article about the vaccine on the website that published the conspiracy theory and said:

His suspension means he will sit in the House of Representatives as an independent member pending an official inquiry.

Prime Minister Sunak criticizes unacceptable remarks

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called Bridgens’ comments completely unacceptable.

I told Congress I was determined to eradicate the scourge of anti-Semitism. It has absolutely no place in our society.

Karen Pollock, head of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said comparing vaccines to the Holocaust is highly irresponsible and completely inappropriate.

Bridgen later apologized but insisted that his point was valid.

He said his use of the Holocaust as a reference was insensitive and he apologized for it. We’ve deleted the offending tweet.

But it shouldn’t be used to distract legitimate vaccine-related concerns, he argued. The article I tweeted introduces the work of a Jewish Israeli researcher.

Prior to being suspended, Bridgen had already been investigated for violating congressional rules on paid lobbying and declaring financial interests.

He was suspended from the House of Representatives for five days for the violation.

