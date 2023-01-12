Tesla becomes the first luxury car brand in the United States





Tesla has become the top luxury brand in the US auto market the first time an American automaker has claimed the title.

In recent years, Tesla vehicles have dominated many luxury segments in sales in the United States.

However, due to the limited number of models available, four to be exact, other automakers could still be top sellers, which means Tesla models are often top sellers in their own segments, but Tesla as a global brand is not.

Foreign automakers, especially German automakers like Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, have always been dominant.

But with recent increases in production capacity, Tesla is now delivering more volume in the United States, even with just four models.

Today, Tesla takes the top spot in the US in the luxury auto sector for the first time and, according to Automotive News, it’s the first time in nearly 25 years that the position has been held by a American car manufacturer.

Tesla does not break down sales by market and therefore we must use registration data and estimates.

The data isn’t perfect, but everything points to a massive beating for Tesla in 2022.

Here are the eight best-selling luxury brands in the United States in 2022:

Tesla: 491,000 BMW: 332,388 Mercedes-Benz: 286,764 Lexus: 258,704 Audi: 186,875 Cadillac: 134,726 Acura: 102,306 Volvo: 102,038

By 2021, BMW had beaten Tesla by around 23,000 units based on estimates.

It now appears that Tesla is the leader with easily 100,000 vehicles, thanks to a major production ramp last year.

It’s good to see an all-electric automaker taking the job for the first time. It’s also special that it’s an American automaker for the first time in a quarter century in the American market.

Interestingly, I often come across people who don’t even realize that Tesla is an American automaker, even though it’s arguably the most American automaker based on the percentage of American parts in Teslas vehicles.

Now, of course, that’s just the luxury segment, but I think the days of top automakers being all-electric builders are coming sooner than most people think.

