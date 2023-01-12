Elon Musk’s Twitter has been accused of illegally firing employees in the UK.





New York CNN —

A law firm representing dozens of former UK Twitter employees has accused the company of unlawful, unfair and completely unacceptable treatment of its workers following the latest mass layoffs, which it has referred to as a bogus layoff process.

In a letter to the company on Monday, the law firm Winckworth Sherwood alleged that Twitter violated British law by blocking access to internal systems of sacked employees without going through the required warning and consultation period. The letter also said Twitter failed to provide information about the selection criteria used to determine layoffs.

The letter states that if the company does not cooperate in negotiating the termination process, it is prepared to take the matter to the Employment Tribunal, the UK system by which employees can bring legal disputes against their employers.

The warning marks the latest challenge to Twitter from former employees who have been affected by the mass layoffs that occurred after Elon Musk took over the company in October. Twitter laid off half of its global staff in early November and continued to lay off additional staff in the months since, including an ultimatum to work hard.

More than 300 former US employees have filed for arbitration against the company, according to lawyers representing them. Twitter is also facing four proposed class action lawsuits in the US over layoffs. Now backlash against layoffs may escalate in the UK.

Winckworth Sherwood’s lawyers wrote in a letter that our clients were appalled at the direction they were taking by a mission they truly believed in and an employer who had supported their growth and transformation over the years. They are now determined to protect their position, professional reputation and legal claims against the company if the company unlawfully and unfairly fires them.

Twitter, which cut most of its public relations team as part of the layoffs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

UK trade union Prospect, which represents more than 100 Twitter employees in the UK, also sent a letter to the company this week, arguing that workers laid off after Twitter’s takeover of Musk are no worse off than before his takeover.

Prospect also said that negotiations over layoffs are ongoing, but that the company has given workers an arbitrary date to waive their rights in order to receive better layoff conditions. (Typically, negotiations for mass layoffs in UK companies include a discussion of the reasons for the layoffs and how to minimize their size and impact.)

Prospect said in a letter that Twitter should celebrate that it is not possible to simply lay off employees all at once in the UK, as it has done in other countries. Rest assured. Prospect will continue to lobby government and raise public awareness of employers who treat their employees like commodities to be discarded on a whim.

In the US, too, concerns have emerged among Twitter employees who began receiving severance pay over the weekend. According to Lisa Bloom, an attorney representing dozens of former Twitter employees affected by the layoffs, the offer is a one-month salary in exchange for agreeing to various terms, including a non-slander agreement, and waiving the right to pursue legal action against the company. promise. .

According to officials and lawyers representing former employees, many were unhappy with the offer, raising concerns about the terms and saying the company fell short of what it previously promised to provide to affected employees.

That amount is far less than what’s being offered by competitors like Facebook-parent Meta, which laid off thousands of workers around the same time and guaranteed a base salary of 16 weeks plus an additional two weeks for each year hired by the company.

