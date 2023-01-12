Tesla takes the American luxury crown





Mercedes-Benz made a late rally to overtake Lexus for a podium in 2023.

The German automaker delivered 286,764 luxury vehicles in 2022, an increase of 3.9%. It was one of four major luxury brands, along with Tesla, Cadillac and Genesis, to post sales gains last year.

Mercedes’ fourth-quarter deliveries jumped 21%, fueled by the launch of three all-electric EQ models in late 2022.

The brand also focused on boosting sales of premium models, such as the S-Class and AMG, which accounted for 29% of deliveries.

“It’s been very positive on profitability levels, for us and for our dealers,” Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Dimitris Psillakis told Automotive News.

Last year, the tight supply of new vehicles weighed on Lexus. The Japanese marque delivered 258,704 vehicles last year, down 15% from 2021, enough for No. 4.

At times in the middle of the year, the supply of Lexus vehicles on dealer lots was measured in hours, not days, according to monthly inventory reports.

“On average, there’s probably about a three-month wait” for new Lexus vehicles, depending on the model, said brand boss Dejuan Ross, noting that wait times can range from two months to “over 18 months” for the LX.

Swedish automaker Volvo’s U.S. sales fell 16% last year to 102,038. Volvo cited supply chain challenges and production slowdowns caused by component shortages and COVID-related lockdowns in China.

Sales of Volvo’s electric vehicles surged last year as the automaker seeks to go all-electric by 2023. In 2022, the brand’s Recharge models – vehicles with fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains – accounted for 27.4% of sales, with BEVs at 7.2%, up 22.3 and 14.3%, respectively.

Larry P. Vellequette contributed to this report.

