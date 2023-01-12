Air travel across the US plunged into chaos after FAA computer outage





The world’s largest fleet of planes was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or canceled thousands of flights across the United States on Wednesday.

The White House initially said there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning he had ordered the Department of Transportation to investigate.

Whatever the cause, the outage exposed how much the world’s largest economy depends on air travel and how dependent air travel is on an antiquated computer system called Air Mission Notification, or NOTAM.

Before beginning a flight, pilots are required to review NOTAMs, which list potential negative impacts on flights, from runway construction to potential icing. The system was previously phone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for information, but it has moved online.

The NOTAM system crashed Tuesday evening, resulting in more than 1,000 flight cancellations and 7,000 delayed flights as of midday Wednesday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Chaos should grow as backups get worse. More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the United States today, mostly domestic flights, and around 1,840 international flights were expected to fly to the United States, according to aeronautical data company Cirium.

Airports in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta were seeing between 30% and 40% of delayed flights.

“We’re going to see the ripple effects of this, this morning’s delays in the system during the day,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an interview on CNN. “Now we have to figure out how this could have happened in the first place. Why the usual layoffs that would keep him from being so disruptive didn’t stop him from being disruptive this time around.”

Video above: Biden comments on the FAA outage

Long-time aviation insiders could not recall a failure of such magnitude caused by a technology failure. Some have compared it to the nationwide shutdown of airspace after the September 2001 terrorist attacks.

“Periodically there have been local issues here or there, but historically this is quite significant,” said Tim Campbell, former senior vice president of flight operations at American Airlines and now a consultant in Minneapolis.

Campbell said Federal Aviation Administration technology, not just the NOTAM system, has long been a cause for concern.

“A lot of their systems are old core systems that are generally reliable but are outdated,” he said.

John Cox, a former airline pilot and aviation security expert, said the aviation industry had been talking for years about trying to modernize the NOTAM system, but he didn’t know the age of the servers used by the FAA.

He could not say if a cyberattack was possible.

“I’ve been flying for 53 years. I’ve never heard the system fail like this,” Cox said. “Then something unusual happened.”

According to FAA notices, the NOTAM system failed at 8:28 p.m. EST on Tuesday, preventing the distribution of new or amended notices to pilots. The FAA used a hotline to maintain in-flight departures overnight, but as daytime traffic resumed, it overwhelmed the hotline system.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

The FAA ordered all departing flights to be grounded early Wednesday morning, affecting all passenger and navigation flights.

Some medical flights were authorized and the outage had no impact on military operations or mobility.

Flights for the US Army Air Mobility Command were not affected.

Biden said Wednesday morning that he was briefed by Buttigieg.

“I just spoke to Buttigieg. They don’t know what caused it. But I was on the phone with him for about 10 minutes,” Biden said. “I told him to report to me directly when they find out.

Buttigieg told CNN the order to ground all departing flights was done out of caution, but said the massive disruptions to air travel in the United States are not acceptable.

“We need to design a system that doesn’t have that kind of vulnerability,” Buttigieg said.

Video above: A traveler describes his experience after the FAA outage

Julia Macpherson was on a United Airlines flight from Sydney to Los Angeles on Wednesday when she learned of possible delays.

“While I was in the air, I received word from my friend who was also traveling overseas that there was a power outage,” said Macpherson, who was returning to Florida from Hobart, Tasmania. . Once she lands in Los Angeles, she always has a connection in Denver on her flight to Jacksonville, Florida.

She said there was no announcement on the flight regarding the FAA issue.

Macpherson said she had already suffered travel delays because her original flight from Melbourne to San Francisco was canceled and she had booked a flight from Sydney to Los Angeles.

Similar stories came out of Chicago, Washington, Atlanta and other major US airports.

European flights to the United States appeared to be largely spared. Carriers from Irish Aer Lingus to German Lufthansa said there was no impact to their schedules.

It was the latest headache for travelers to the United States who have faced holiday flight cancellations amid winter storms and a breakdown in Southwest Airlines staffing technology. They also faced long lines, lost luggage, cancellations and delays over the summer as travel demand soared after the COVID-19 pandemic and slumped. is being faced with staff cuts at airports and airlines in the United States and Europe.

_______

AP Writers Zeke Miller and Tara Copp contributed to this report from Washington, DC AP Business Writer Kelvin Chan contributed from London. AP reporter Freida Frisaro contributed from Miami. AP Airlines Writer David Koenig contributed from Dallas.

