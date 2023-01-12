Latest Cost of Living: Best Companies to Work For in 2023 Revealed – Is Your Employer One of These? | british news





Income needed for old age increases by about 20%. So how much money will you need?

Do you want to retire soon? Well, be prepared to save more money when your required annual income jumps by almost a fifth.

According to industry groups, the annual amount needed for a minimum standard of living in retirement has increased by 18% in one year.

The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) regularly publishes retirement living standards to give people an idea of ​​how much money they may potentially need in retirement.

They fall into three categories: minimum standard of living, medium standard of living, or a more luxurious and comfortable lifestyle.

In its latest inflation update, PLSA said the minimum lifestyle cost would increase from 10,900 in 2021 to 12,800 in 2022, an increase of 18% for singles and 16,700 to 19,900 or 19% for couples.

It explained that rising food and fuel prices contributed significantly to the increase in the amount of money retirees needed.

What about a decent standard of living?

The middle-age income level increased from 20,800 in 2021 to 23,300 in 2022, an increase of 12% for single retirees and 11% for couples, from 30,600 to 34,000.

This is the model for a couple with a moderate standard of living to retire, spending $127 a week at the grocery store, taking a two-week vacation in Europe, and eating out a few times a month.

And a comfortable standard of living?

The income level required for this increased by 11% for one-person households from 33,600 in 2021 to 37,300 in 2022, and 10% for two-person households from 49,700 to 54,500.

Modeling suggests that couples in this category could spend up to $238 per week on food, $26 per person on alcohol, driving two cars, taking a three-week vacation in Europe each year, and spending up to $1,300 per person per year on clothing and shoes.

