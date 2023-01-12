Paul Auster’s Bloodbath Nation examines gun violence in the United States under the microscope | history books





When I was reporting on gun deaths in the United States, I always asked bereaved parents an open-ended question about what they thought made the tragedy possible. In general, they mentioned bad parenting, teenage pregnancies, absentee fathers, and a range of other cable TV discussion topics. The one thing they would never lift is guns. After 12 years in the United States, I have come to the conclusion that many Americans regard firearm deaths as road traffic fatalities as an inevitable, albeit horrific, consequence of everyday life.

This learned sense of desperation carries over to politics. Most Americans who are shot don’t die in mass shootings, but mass shootings are the sights that grab attention and galvanize protesters and lawmakers. Whenever such an incident occurs, the urgent feeling that something must be done is soon overshadowed by a sense of resignation that nothing will change because a large and well-organized minority believe that nothing should change and point to the constitution as if it were a holy book. in a theocracy. And so, what should be a debate about public safety turns into a series of well-rehearsed incantations, devoted to grief and dogma, that form an ongoing national requiem for the slaughter of innocents that most Americans feel either too defeated or too stubborn to save.

Paul Austers Bloodbath Nation, half memoir, half essay, offers a reflection on the role that the weapon has played in history, society and the novelists’ own lives. We learn of his gradual and uneventful introduction to firearms, from childhood toys to the rifle he tries out at summer camp and a double-barreled shotgun at his friends’ farm; when he joins the Merchant Navy, he meets people from the south and marvels at their reckless relationship with guns. We also discover that while there were no guns in the Auster household, there was one significant, if rarely mentioned, gun death in the family’s history: his grandmother shot his estranged grandfather in front of his uncle.

After unpacking both his own ambivalent, alienated, and somewhat unsympathetic personal connection to the weapon itself, he then sets out to understand where the nation came from and why. Americas’ relationship with the gun is anything but rational and so we have done little or nothing to address the problem, he writes.

The problem, he argues, is not new and the nation will have to dig deep to uncover its roots. In order to understand how we got here, we have to move away from the present and back to the beginning, to the time before the invention of the United States.

The solution, he insists, does not lie in banning the manufacture and sale of all firearms, for to attempt to do so would be as impractical and ineffective as banning alcohol during prohibition, which criminalizes ordinary people and creates a thriving black market. Further, he points out: Gun owners in this country would not tolerate it. Auster argues that dealing with the problem, unique to the United States among developed countries, requires a much more thorough and introspective process that does not begin with legislation. Peace will only come, he writes, when both sides want it to, and for that to happen we should first have an honest and heartbreaking examination of who we are and who we want to be as people into the future, which should necessarily begin with an honest and heartbreaking examination of who we have been in the past.

There is something in there. There is an atavistic attachment to firearms in America that places the weapon at the center of some of the myths most cherished by nations. The gun speaks of autonomy and small government: defend yourself, don’t let the state take care of it, which cannot defend you and may well seek to oppress you. It’s about masculinity and the farm: real men protect their families and property by any means necessary. In power and domination: the nation was conquered, defended and protected by force in general and by the rifle in particular.

Discover new books with our expert reviews, author interviews and top 10. Literary delights delivered straight to your home

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. You are more likely to be killed by a gun if you have a gun; and you are most likely to be shot by someone you know

These claims are either abhorrent or absurd or both. Most people killed by firearms kill themselves; you are more likely to be killed by a gun if you have a gun; and you are more likely to be shot by someone you know. In short, if guns really made you safer, then America would be the safest place on Earth. It’s not. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2013, seven children and adolescents were slaughtered every day; in 2020, the last year for which figures are available, it was 12.

Facts and arguments for reform are important, but when confronted with myths, they usually lose. While the gun control lobby champions background checks and smart technology, the National Rifle Association, which claims to champion gun owners, talks about freedom and the constitution. The latter does not win the argument; polls consistently show that most Americans support tougher gun laws. But they usually lose the fight, and every time such legislation is introduced in Congress, it fails.

But if there’s anything to Auster’s argument, there’s not enough in it to prevail and not enough elsewhere in the book to support it. It is true that banning guns in America would be impractical and impractical; but no country completely bans firearms, they merely regulate their ownership and effective use. In a nation still bitterly divided over who won the last presidential election and whether Covid is real, it’s also unclear why he thinks the country engaging in a harrowing examination of its past is a more plausible prospect than the prohibition of firearms. And given the polarizing rhetoric of the NRA and its allies, who see every mass shooting as an opportunity to advocate for more weapons, not less, peace isn’t going to break out because one side doesn’t want it. peace.

I wouldn’t expect Auster to produce a game plan for how such a battle might be fought, or even how his own version of peace might be forged. There are no easy answers. But I expected that after demanding an honest and tough national conversation, he would at least continue to tell us what he thinks the nation should be talking about.

He doesn’t. Instead, it takes us on a journey through the Second Amendment, slavery, Native American Genocide, Vietnam, Black Panthers, Black Lives Matter, Donald Trump, neoliberal globalization, and more. That’s a lot of ground to cover in such a small book: probably too much. Auster, one of the finest storytellers in the English language, is an informed and insightful companion as he travels the subject. But its inability to point out a destination, let alone arrive at one, leaves the reader lost and feeling as hopeless as they did at the start.

Gary Younge is professor of sociology at the University of Manchester and author of Another Day in the Death of America. Bloodbath Nation is published by Grove/Atlantic Monthly (25). To support the Guardian and the Observer, order your copy from guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/books/2023/jan/11/bloodbath-nation-by-paul-auster-review-a-response-to-the-us-gun-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos