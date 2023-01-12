The United States has just developed high-tech alternatives to animal testing





The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted some economic and welfare issues associated with the use of animals for research. Pandemic-related shutdowns have forced many labs to halt experiments and euthanize animals. Then the race to develop vaccines and treatments for Covid-19 meant monkeys were in short supply due to huge demand.

Although alternative methods show promise, they are relatively new. Methods of developing organ chips, organoids, and computer models also vary from lab to lab, making it difficult to draw general conclusions about their accuracy.

The Boston biotech company’s Emulate chip, co-founded by Ingber, is testing the ability of its liver-on-chip device to signal the presence of dangerous chemicals. Lorna Ewart, the company’s chief scientific officer, says liver toxicity is one of the main reasons clinical drug trials are stopped or products are pulled from the market after approval. Animal models, she says, may not be accurate predictors of liver toxicities for humans because animals metabolize drugs differently than humans.

Emulate scientists recently conducted a blind test on the company’s liver chip of 27 drugs, some known to be toxic to the liver and others harmless. They found that the chip correctly identified 87% of drugs that cause liver damage in patients and incorrectly identified no drugs as toxic. Ewart says previous animal testing, used for comparison, hasn’t always predicted safety issues. In some cases, the animal models did not fully inform the investigator of the true result, she says. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications in December.

But organs on a chip have their limits. For one thing, they’re not ideal for testing certain types of drugs and compounds, especially low-molecular-weight ones, which tend to absorb into the chip’s polymer rubber channels. Ewart says that’s a problem because if the drug gets stuck in the plastic and isn’t actually exposed to the cells inside, it will skew the test results. And organs on chips often require special instrumentation to perform tests and read data.

I don’t think organ-on-a-chip will do everything. I think it does take a battery of different and complementary tests, says Jeffrey Morgan, professor of engineering and director of the Center for Alternatives to Animals in Testing at Brown University. He says organ chips tend to be better for shorter tests, over a week or two, but longer-term tests are an unmet need. For example, in some cases, chronic toxicity from a drug or chemical only becomes apparent after long-term exposure, sometimes at low doses. There are no good alternative test methods that replicate this type of scenario, he says.

And while the techniques for growing organoids have come a long way in recent years, the structures are still relatively simple. They do not have all the cell types or characteristics of real human organs, which may limit their reliability. Organoids also take months to grow in the lab.

For its part, the FDA will have to scrutinize any new methods used instead of animals. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the agency wrote that the new law does not change the drug regulatory process: The FDA will continue to ensure that clinical investigations of drugs are reasonably safe for a initial use in humans. A spending bill passed in late 2022 also provides $5 million for an agency program to evaluate alternative methods.

And it may be that different methods are useful for testing different drugs or monitoring certain side effects. They have to be shown to be relevant and reliable and actually predict the endpoints they’re evaluating, Locke says. It’s going to be a scientific challenge, and it’s going to take a while to do.

