US flights grounded following FAA computer problem





Flights across the United States have been blocked due to a computer problem with Federal Aviation Administration systems, according to reports.

The FAA is working to reinstate its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which alerts pilots to potential hazards.

“The FAA is working to restore its air mission advisory system,” she posted on Twitter earlier. “We are doing the final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations throughout the national airspace system are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we progress.

A total of 21,464 flights are expected to take off from airports in the United States today, according to data from Cirium, with nearly 2.9 million seats available on those departures.

American Airlines has the most departures from US airports today (4,819), followed by Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines.

The FAA, in a later advisory, said it had ordered airlines to suspend all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to “allow the agency to validate the integrity of the information theft and safety”.

Shortly before 9 a.m., he lifted the ground shutdown, posting on social media: “Normal air traffic operations are gradually resuming across the United States following an overnight outage of the Air Mission Notification System that is providing safety information to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We are continuing to investigate the cause of the original issue.

United Airlines told customers they may continue to see delays and cancellations as it works to restore its schedule, and that they should check its app or website.

The airline has also activated a travel waiver for any customers who need to change their plans, including offering refunds to customers who no longer wish to travel.

The US Travel Association said the “catastrophic system failure” caused 3,000 flight delays and several hundred cancellations across the country, and called for significant improvements.

“Americans deserve an end-to-end, seamless and secure travel experience,” Chairman and CEO Geoff Freeman said in a statement. “And our country’s economy depends on a world-class air transportation system. We call on federal policymakers to modernize our vital air transportation infrastructure to ensure our systems are able to meet demand in a safe manner. and efficient.

Airlines for America said it was working with the FAA and awaiting further information on when these issues will be resolved. He urged travelers to download their airline’s app, visit carriers’ websites and ensure their details are accurate in travel records.

