US inflation is falling with the fall in consumer prices; labor market still tight





Consumer prices fall by 0.1% in December CPI increases by 6.5% year-on-year Core CPI increases by 0.3%; up 5.7% year on yearWeekly jobless claims fell by 1,000 to 205,000

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices fell for the first time in more than two and a half years in December as gasoline and motor vehicle prices fell, leaving hope that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend, although the labor market remains tight.

Americans also got more relief at the supermarket last month, with the Labor Department report on Thursday showing food prices posting their smallest monthly increase since March 2021. But rents remained sky-high and utilities were down. more expensive.

Slowing inflation could allow the Federal Reserve to further reduce the pace of its interest rate hikes next month. The U.S. central bank is in its fastest rate hike cycle since the 1980s. Fed officials welcomed the slowdown, with the Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick Harker saying “25 basis point hikes will be appropriate in the future,” he said.

“The peak of inflation is behind us, but the question is how steep the descent is,” said Sung Won Sohn, professor of finance and economics at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “Certainly the Fed’s efforts have started to bear fruit, although it will still be some time before the promised land of a 2% inflation rate is there.”

The consumer price index fell 0.1% last month, the first drop since May 2020, when the economy was reeling from the first wave of COVID-19 cases. The CPI rose 0.1% in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an unchanged CPI. It was the third month in a row that the CPI came in below expectations and boosted consumer purchasing power as well as hope that the economy could avoid a dreaded recession this year.

Excluding food, shelter and energy, prices fell for a third straight month.

“Today’s report increases the likelihood of a soft landing,” said Sinem Buber, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

Gasoline prices fell 9.4% after falling 2.0% in November. But the cost of natural gas rose 3.0%, while the cost of electricity rose 1.0%.

Food prices rose 0.3%, the smallest increase in nearly two years, after increasing 0.5% the previous month. The cost of food eaten at home rose 0.2%, also the least since March 2021. Fruit and vegetable prices fell, as did dairy, but meat, poultry and fish cost more dear. The price of eggs jumped 11.1% due to the bird flu.

In the 12 months to December, the CPI rose 6.5%. This is the smallest increase since October 2021 and follows a 7.1% advance in November. Annual CPI peaked at 9.1% in June, the strongest rise since November 1981. Inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% target.

President Joe Biden said the disinflationary trend “gave families real breathing room” and “proof that my plan is working.”

Pricing pressures are easing as higher borrowing costs cool demand and supply chains loosen.

Last year, the Fed raised its policy rate by 425 basis points, from near zero to a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, the highest since the end of 2007. In December, it predicted at least another 75 basis points of borrowing cost hikes by the end. of 2023.

Financial markets priced in a 25 basis point rate hike at the January 31-February 31 Fed meeting. 1 meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

[1/3]A man organizes products at the World’s Best Supermarket in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Washington, DC, U.S., August 19, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.3% last month after rising 0.2% in November. In the 12 months to December, the so-called core CPI rose 5.7%. This was the smallest gain since December 2021 and followed a 6.0% gain in November.

Wall Street stocks rose. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields fell.

Reuters Graphics COMMODITY DEFLATION

Prices for used cars and trucks fell 2.5%, their sixth consecutive monthly decline. New motor vehicles fell 0.1%, down for the first time since January 2021.

Prices for basic goods fell 0.3%, down for a third consecutive month. Clothing prices rose despite discounts offered by retailers to eliminate excess inventory. As goods deflation takes root, services, the largest component of the CPI basket, accelerated 0.6% after gaining 0.3% in November.

Basic services, which exclude energy, rose 0.5% last month after rising 0.4% in November.

They are driven by sticky rents. Equivalent landlord rent, a measure of how much landlords would pay to rent or earn by renting their property, jumped 0.8% after rising 0.7% in November. Independent measures, however, suggest that rental inflation is slowing.

Rent measures in the CPI tend to lag independent gauges. Health care costs rose 0.1% after two consecutive monthly declines. Excluding rental housing, inflation for services rose 0.4% after remaining unchanged in November.

With labor costs representing about two-thirds of the CPI, Fed officials will want to see more convincing evidence that price pressures are easing before pausing rate hikes.

The labor market remains tight, with the unemployment rate falling to its lowest level in five decades, at 3.5% in December, and 1.7 jobs for every unemployed person in November.

A separate Labor Department report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 1,000 to 205,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended Jan. 7.

Economists had forecast 215,000 claims for the past week. Claims have remained low despite high-profile layoffs in the tech industry as well as job cuts in interest-rate-sensitive sectors like finance and housing.

Economists say companies are currently reluctant to send workers home after struggling to find labor during the pandemic. The number of people receiving benefits after a first week of help, a proxy for employment, fell by 63,000 to 1.634 million in the week ending Dec. 31, according to claims data.

The government announced last week that the economy added 223,000 jobs in December, more than double the 100,000 the Fed wants to see to ensure inflation slows.

“Even if the Fed slows its pace, it will continue to tighten after its next meeting,” said Michael Pugliese, economist at Wells Fargo in New York.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-consumer-prices-fall-december-weekly-jobless-claims-edge-down-2023-01-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos