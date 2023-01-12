Corrupt file to blame for computer glitch that grounded all US flights | American News





A corrupt file has been blamed for a problem on the Federal Aviation Administration’s computer system that has seen every failed flight across the United States.

All outbound flights were grounded until approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (1400 GMT) on Wednesday, as the FAA worked to restore its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which alerts pilots of potential hazards along a flight route.

As of 3pm GMT yesterday, 4,948 flights within, to or from the United States had been delayed, according to flight tracker FlightAware.com, while 868 had been cancelled. Most of the delays were concentrated along the East Coast.

Normal air traffic operations have gradually resumed across the United States after the NOTAM system that provides safety information to flight crews went down.

A corrupted file affected both the main system and the backup system, a senior government official told NBC News on Wednesday night, adding officials were continuing to investigate.

Image: Passengers stranded at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday

“We are continuing a thorough investigation to determine the root cause of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system outage,” the FAA said in an update yesterday.

“Our preliminary work traced the outage to a damaged database file. At this time, there is no evidence of a cyberattack.”

He added that work was underway to “further identify the causes of this problem” and take “all necessary measures to prevent this type of disruption from happening again”.

“Almighty Mess”

Sky News correspondent Mark Stone, who was at Ronald Reagan Airport in Virginia, said at the time of the outage: “Well, an almighty mess for the aviation industry in the United States.

“We were told that the NOTAM system had failed, which is part of the air traffic control system. It is essential for flights to take off safely. Therefore, the busiest airspace in the world, the airspace over the United States United States, did not open as it should have.

“Looking at flight tracking websites, it was very clear that you could see flights clustered around many cities in the United States and none of them were taking off. Chaos for passengers, as you can imagine .”

No evidence of cyberattack

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the outage, his press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She said there was no evidence that a cyberattack was behind the problem, “but the president ordered [the US Department of Transport] carry out a full investigation into the causes”.

Mr Biden told reporters during the breakdown yesterday: ‘They don’t know what caused it, they expect that in a few hours they will have a good idea of ​​what caused it and will respond at this moment.”

The president added that he had spoken to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the phone and told him “to report to me directly when they find out.”

Image: People waiting at Denver International Airport when flights were grounded

Several people tweeted to say they had been grounded due to the outage, with a passenger at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport saying no flights were flying to the United States.

A total of 21,464 flights were scheduled to take off from US airports today, according to aviation analysis firm Cirium.

Nearly 2.9 million seats are available on these departures.

