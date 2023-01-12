Space Force official: To beat China, US must spend smarter





Collar. Eric Felt: “What’s so exciting for Space Force about all this business innovation is that we can use it to deter conflict”

WASHINGTON Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall last year released a list of high-priority technologies, including space systems, where the Pentagon intends to pump more funds in order to keep a running distance. ahead of China. These planned investments provide an unprecedented opportunity to pursue and leverage space industry business innovation, Col. Eric Felt, Director of Space Architecture and Integration, said January 11.

In my 25 years of service, I have never seen the department move so much money so quickly towards the priorities set out by the secretary. It’s exciting, Felt said during the State of the Space Industrial Base webinar hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association.

Felt said his boss, Air Force Assistant Secretary for Acquisition and Integration Frank Calvelli, is driving the message through the Space Force that staying technologically ahead isn’t just about spending more but to spend smarter. Part of this strategy is to avoid costly government development programs and exploit commercially available technologies.

What’s so exciting for Space Force and the space acquisition community about all of this business innovation is that we can use it to maintain our technological edge and prevent conflict with our competitors, Felt said. When it comes to space systems, we’re seeing solutions that are going to help us solve this problem and really deliver the kind of capabilities that our fighters need.

Felt noted that how the Pentagon spends its space dollars can have a significant impact on the health of the industry. The things we do in space acquisition can be super helpful to our industrial base or super harmful to our industrial base, he said, because a healthy space sector is important for national security and for the economy.

Calvelli stressed the need to accelerate acquisitions, and that goes hand-in-hand with the idea of ​​using more commercial technologies and building smaller satellites, Felt said.

Its formula for going faster in acquisition starts with smaller systems, and that includes buying more commercial systems. That’s a big part of what we do, he added.

Those rules were laid out by Calvelli in an Oct. 31 memo that procurement offices are figuring out how to implement, Felt said.

To follow this new direction, he said, I think will be very healthy for the Space Force and healthy for the industry as well.

We must invest correctly

Steve Bucky Butow, director of the Defense Innovation Unit’s space portfolio, said the DoD needs to spend wisely on commercial products and services, which means awarding meaningful contracts that benefit government and the private sector.

What we really want is a strong commercial space industrial base that not only supports the military, but also our economic security, and our exploration efforts with NASA, Butow said during the NDIA webinar.

Prototyping, experimentation and validation of space capabilities is a traditionally underfunded area, he said. It’s getting better. But if we’re going to have strong capabilities, we really need to make sure that we’re investing properly in research and development, to include prototyping activities that we’re doing with commercial companies that are doing really cool things to give to the United States a competitive advantage in space.

The next thing is meaningful contracts, he said.

This not only extends to the purchase of widgets, but also services. Service contracts are not normally entered into at the Ministry of Defence. But most of the cool things that will be offered in the space will be available as commercial services. And we really need the US Space Force to be the executive agent for the entire department to make a wide variety of services available.

Need for indicators of success

A concern for the DoD in the grand competition with China is how to measure success, warned Richard Doc Klodnicki, president and CEO of consulting firm Aereti Inc.

When experts try to handicap the space race, too much emphasis is placed on the number of space launches or the number of exploration vehicles and satellites each country sends into orbit, Klodnicki noted.

I would caution against focusing on what China is doing versus what we want to do, he said. I’m not sure the number of launches is always the right metric.

If satellites are launched to replace existing assets, that’s not innovation, it’s operation, maintenance and sustainment, he said. I think we need to start looking at what measures of interest are we using, and then how are we going to move them forward.

The United States must understand what success means regardless of what China is doing, but rather in terms of what the United States and its allied partners want to accomplish, and that will force China to follow as well.

