Gold prices rise above $1,900 as annual US CPI rises 6.5% in December, in line with expectations





Editor’s Note: With such volatility in the markets, stay up to date with daily news! Get our quick roundup of today’s must-see news and expert opinion in minutes. Register here !

(Kitco News) – Gold prices rose above $1,900 an ounce and are trading near session highs as US consumer prices fall in December, in line with expectations.

On Thursday, the US Department of Labor said its highly anticipated consumer price index fell 0.1% last month after rising 0.1% in November.

Meanwhile, annual inflation rose to 6.5% last month, down from the 7.1% rise recorded in November. The data was consistent with consensus predictions.

The core CPI, which excludes volatility in food and energy prices, rose 0.3% last month, after rising 0.2% in November. Core inflation also rose in line with economists’ estimates. For the year, core inflation rose 5.7%, down from the 6.0% rise recorded in November.

Some analysts expected to see a “buy the rumour, sell the news” move in gold as investors began to price in weaker-than-expected inflation numbers. February gold futures last traded at $1,902.30 an ounce, up more than 1% on the day.

Analysts say the gold market is gaining momentum as investors change their expectations for US monetary policy. Analysts say investors see slowing inflation as a sign that the Federal Reserve will continue next month to slow the pace of its aggressive rate hikes.

The CME’s FedWatch tool shows that markets see a 94.3% chance that the US central bank will only raise interest rates by 25 basis points in February.

According to the report, gasoline prices were the main contributor to the cooling inflation figures. The gasoline index fell 9.4% in December, compared to a 2% drop in November.

“The gasoline index was by far the largest contributor to the monthly decline of any item, more than offsetting increases in the housing indexes,” the report said.

The energy index fell 4.5% last month.

Regarding food prices, the report indicates that the food index increased by 0.3% last month.

Although inflation appears to be easing rapidly, some analysts note that it remains high. Paul Ashworth, chief North American economist at Capital Economics, said while inflation is falling, it’s not enough for the Federal Reserve to change its monetary policy stance.

“Overall, this latest report adds more weight to our view that CPI inflation will fall faster than the Fed expects this year. But the Fed won’t stop raising interest rates. interest until it sees the evidence of easing labor market conditions and wage growth. It will be a few more months before that evidence is also irrefutable,” he said in a rating.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. This is not a solicitation to trade commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article accept no responsibility for loss and/or damage resulting from the use of this publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kitco.com/news/2023-01-12/Gold-prices-push-above-1-900-as-annual-U-S-CPI-rises-6-5-in-December-in-line-with-expectations.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos