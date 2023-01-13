UK Weather: Snow expected as floods hit country | british news





Snow could hit Britain over the next few days as temperatures drop below freezing.

The sustained rain that has hit parts of the country over the past few days may be replaced by snow as the mercury falls.

More than 8 cm of rain fell in the Rhondda Valley in 3 hours this morning.

Sky News meteorologist Jo Edwards said: “The current very brisk weather is still being driven by an active jet stream and a low pressure system lingers in the Atlantic Ocean over the next few days bringing more rain and strong winds. that,” he said.

“However, temperatures tend to drop over the weekend, so there is a greater risk of seeing winter hazards such as snow and ice.

“In the meantime, there will be some damaging winds tonight across the coast and central Ireland.

“Gusts of up to 75 mph have already been reported over Ireland.

“Saturday will see another flood with strong winds. This time it will be the south coast that will have to bear the brunt of the windy weather.

“Sunday’s showers are likely to be winter to lower levels in northern provinces.

“Looking out Monday and Tuesday, there’s a good chance of snow on the hills in the highlands before rain in the south.”

Flood warnings have been issued across the UK, with some roads flooded and homes in danger as the rain continues.

Image: A flooded playground in Taff’s Well, Wales.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for rain covering most of south-west England and Wales by 5pm on Thursday, with some areas already receiving more than 82mm of rainfall.

There are also reports of flooding in parts of the West Midlands, such as Shropshire and Herefordshire.

In some areas, wet and windy weather will continue through the weekend and temperatures will drop, creating extreme gusty winds with sleet and snow hazards.

Yellow Weather Warnings have been applied to 16 of Wales’ 22 counties, while Natural Resources Wales has issued 19 flood warnings and 35 flood warnings across the country.

The Rhondda Valley region of Maerdy recorded 82.2mm of precipitation between 9pm and noon on Wednesday, Nant yr Ysfa in Pontypridd recorded 77.2mm and West Dunkery in the southwest recorded 59.6mm.

Read more UK news Ambulance response times at record worst, A&E hits new highs. ‘Are you hurt by Prince Harry’s books?’ King asked about the memoir of the Duke of Sussex, in which Blue singer Lee Ryan was convicted of racially aggravated assault.

Image: DFDS ferries arriving at the port of Dover in Kent during bad weather

In South Wales, the River Tharp burst its banks and flooded several parks and trails along the Tharp Trail, including Cardiff Butte Park near the city center and Thaff’s Well Park, which is now underwater.

Hundreds of properties in Newport were without power throughout the day and part of a sidewalk collapsed into the Ebbw River, prompting city council closures.

Powys’s Usk river also burst and flooded parts of Crickhowell.

There are also wind warnings for northwest England, Northern Ireland and North Wales, with gusts of up to 70 mph in some areas over the weekend.

A Met Office spokesperson said lower temperatures over the next few days meant snow could fall in the north, particularly in the highlands of Scotland, and sleet in the lowlands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-snow-expected-as-flooding-hits-swathes-of-the-country-12785235 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos