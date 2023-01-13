US deficit fell to $1.4 trillion in 2022





WASHINGTON The federal budget deficit fell to $1.4 trillion for calendar year 2022 from $2.6 trillion a year ago as pandemic emergency spending slowed, the economy has reopened and tax revenues have increased, according to the Treasury Department.

While the annual gap between what the nation spends and what it takes in has narrowed, the monthly deficit in December 2022 has widened compared to a year ago, suggesting that the deficit will increase very probably again in the coming year. The federal government posted an $85 billion deficit last month, down from a $21 billion deficit in December 2021.

The figures released Thursday come at a time of heightened scrutiny of nations’ finances, with Republicans, who now control the House, pledging to push for deep spending cuts and reduce the national debt. Despite the smaller annual deficit, the long-term fiscal situation in the Americas has darkened somewhat over the past year. The national debt topped $31 trillion for the first time in 2022, and interest rates are rising, increasing the amount of money the United States has to pay investors who buy its debt.

Net interest expense rose 41% over the past calendar year, the data showed. The Peterson Foundation, which advocates debt reduction, reported Thursday that the jump was larger than the largest increase in interest charges in a single fiscal year, dating back to 1962.

Republicans have repeatedly said they will make balancing the federal budget within a decade and reducing the national debt a central goal of their economic agenda this year. They say large deficits under President Biden have contributed to high inflation, which hit a 40-year high last summer but has eased in recent months. The Labor Department reported Thursday that prices fell slightly in December.

Inflation FAQ

Map 1 of 5

What is Inflation? Inflation is a loss of purchasing power over time, which means your dollar won’t go as far tomorrow as it did today. It is usually expressed as the annual change in prices of common goods and services such as food, furniture, clothing, transport and toys.

What causes inflation? This may be the result of growing consumer demand. But inflation can also rise and fall based on developments that have little to do with economic conditions, such as limited oil production and supply chain issues.

Is inflation bad? It depends on the circumstances. Rapid price increases mean trouble, but moderate price increases can lead to higher wages and job growth.

Can inflation affect the stock market? Rapid inflation is usually a problem for stocks. Financial assets in general have historically performed poorly during inflationary booms, while tangible assets like homes have held their value better.

Chairman Kevin McCarthy said this week that Republicans would use their leverage, including the need to raise the country’s debt ceiling this year, to corral spending.

One of the biggest threats we have to this nation is our debt, McCarthy said on Fox News. It makes us weak wherever we can.

But Republicans also prioritized policies this month that would add to deficits. The House this week passed legislation that would reverse much of the $80 billion allocated to the Internal Revenue Service last year to boost its enforcement capacity. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the Republican money-cutting bill would actually increase the deficit by $114 billion through 2032.

Mr Biden said on Thursday he would veto such legislation and attacked Republicans for backing a measure that would increase the deficit and make it easier for the wealthy to cheat on their taxes by cutting the government’s enforcement budget. ‘IRS. He has repeatedly said he will not negotiate with Republicans on the debt ceiling and will insist that lawmakers raise the limit without any conditions.

I was disappointed that the first-ever bill passed by Republicans in the House of Representatives would help the wealthy and big corporations cheat on their taxes at the expense of ordinary middle-class taxpayers, Biden told reporters at the end of his remarks on inflation. and the economy. And that would add $114 billion to the deficit. Their very first invoice.

The president and his aides have said he is willing to work with Republicans to cut the deficit by raising taxes on high earners and corporate proposals that Republican lawmakers have outright rejected.

Fiscal watchdog groups that advocate fiscal restraint have called on lawmakers to adopt policies that will stabilize the debt.

We shouldn’t be borrowing $4 billion a day, an apparent debt addiction that hurts the economy and the budget, said Maya MacGuineas, chair of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. We hear a lot about fiscal responsibility, but very little action.

Ms. MacGuineas and other tax hawks have also attacked House Republicans for their debt containment threats, saying they risk economic calamity and that Republicans are promising to balance the budget over 10 years without raising taxes , which is both politically unfeasible and economically inadvisable.

Mr. Biden claimed the lower budget deficit last year, but that was largely the result of Congress scrapping another round of pandemic stimulus spending like the $100,000 economic relief package. $9 trillion that Mr. Biden signed in early 2021. The president has argued that this spending, and other efforts by his administration to fuel economic growth in the recovery from the pandemic recession, have contributed to tax revenue stronger than expected in 2022, helping to reduce the deficit.

But administration officials have also predicted the deficit will rise further this year. In an August update to the president’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, White House economists predicted the deficit would rise about 30% between fiscal years 2022 and 2023. They forecast further increases of the deficit in each of the following two years.

