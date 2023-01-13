UK Weather: Flooding and Travel Suspension After Heavy Rain | england weather





Parts of England have been flooded after flooding caused by heavy rains as weather warnings for further flooding and high winds remain in effect.

Roads were flooded Thursday night in parts of Wiltshire and Somerset, including the village of Exebridge, located on the River Exe on the border between Devon and Somerset.

The train line between Bristol and Swindon was clogged with water after heavy rains.

The line between Swindon and Chippenham in Wiltshire was also closed due to flooding. Network Rail said rider confusion will continue through Friday.

Transport For Wales said four rail lines were blocked: Cardiff Central to Bridgend, Pontypridd to Treherbert, Abercynon to Aberdare and Newtown to Shrewsbury.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said 82 millimeters (3.2 inches) of rain fell in some areas from Wednesday evening through Thursday lunchtime. The yellow weather warning for rain ended at 5pm on Thursday for parts of South West England and Wales, Herefordshire and Shropshire.

Flood barriers were erected along the River Severn, including Bewdley in Worcestershire, which regularly experienced severe flooding. Adjacent Gloucestershire areas were also flooded on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 600 homes suffered power outages, most in Newport, South Wales Fire and Rescue said Port and Pontyfried were the areas hardest hit by the flooding.

Severe weather is expected to continue through the weekend, with a Yellow Warning in effect until 3am Friday for coastal areas in northwest England and Northern Ireland.

Environment Agency workers install flood defenses in Bewdley, Worcestershire. Photo: Jacob King/PA Media

The Bureau of Meteorology urged travelers to give themselves a little extra time to travel safely in strong and gusty winds, adding that some communities could be blocked by flooded roads.

Met Office reporter Stephen Dixon said Thursday:

However, showers are possible in most parts of the UK, which will remain largely unsettled days.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The low pressure has also issued a storm warning for the northernmost parts of Northern Ireland and Wales and northwest England, in effect from 3pm today to 3am tomorrow.

Within that warning area, wind gusts of up to 70 mph can be seen across some exposed coasts, but wind gusts of up to 50 mph can also be seen inland.

The Environment Agency has issued 71 flood warnings and 164 flood warnings for areas where flooding is expected or likely to occur across the UK.

Natural Resources Wales had issued 15 flood warnings and 30 flood warnings along parts of the Severn, Vyrnwy and Teme rivers by Thursday evening.

Flood warnings have been issued from Ayr to Troon, Callander and Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn in Scotland.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there will be more sustained rain Friday night through Saturday, with the heaviest rain likely further north, including northern Wales, northern England and Scotland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jan/12/uk-weather-homes-businesses-risk-flooding-heavy-rain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos