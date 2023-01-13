US and Japan plan to strengthen defense cooperation





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States and Japan plan to strengthen military and security cooperation as their top national security officials meet on Wednesday.

The American and Japanese ministers of foreign affairs and defense should agree to adjust the presence of American troops on the island of Okinawa. And, as they prepared to meet, the Japanese Ministry of Defense announced that it was ready to begin construction on an uninhabited island where the two armies will hold joint military exercises.

The two countries are revising their common defense posture in the face of growing threats from North Korea and growing aggressiveness from China.

Wednesday’s talks will be followed by a Friday meeting between President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during which they will stress the importance of the relationship.

Kishida, on a week-long trip to visit allies in Europe and North America, signed a defense agreement with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday that strengthens military ties between their two countries, also in response to China’s growing military assertiveness.

Following their talks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and their Japanese counterparts, Yoshimasa Hayashi and Yasukazu Hamada, plan to issue a joint statement that will adjust, but not increase, the troop presence Americans in Okinawa.

READ MORE: Why Japan is increasing its arms budget and counterattack capability

The declaration will also add a formal mention of space to the long-standing security treaty, in a nod to the Pentagons’ creation of Space Force and Space Command. According to an administration fact sheet, that means attacks to, from and in space could trigger the treaty’s mutual defense provisions, which was previously outside the scope of the agreement.

And, earlier Wednesday, Japan said it would soon begin building a pair of runways on the small southern island of Mageshima where the two armies are to conduct joint exercises, including those for F-35B stealth fighters, operations amphibious and missile interceptions beginning around 2027. .

Construction could begin as early as Thursday, he said. The island, off the southwest coast of Kagoshima on the southernmost main island of Kyushu, will be a hub for troop deployment and ammunition supply in the event of a conflict such as an emergency in Taiwan. .

Japan and the United States are moving one of their main flight exercise sites to the South Island, which is much closer to the American air base at Iwakuni, which is home to a fleet of F-35Bs, than the current training site of Iwo Jima, where one of the bloodiest and most iconic battles of World War II took place.

Changes to the deployment on Okinawa will transform the 12th Marine Regiment into a smaller and faster mobile unit, the 12th Marine Regiment Littoral, which will be designed to be better equipped and capable of fighting an adversary and defending the United States and its allies in the region, US officials said.

The regiment “will enhance deterrence and provide a replacement force capable of defending Japan and responding quickly to contingencies,” the administration’s fact sheet says.

Officials said the move will not increase the number of Marines on the island and will not come with any significant change in weapons capability.

READ MORE: China suspends visas for Japan and South Korea following virus tests on Chinese travelers

Building military capacity or troops is a sensitive issue for Okinawa, site of one of the bloodiest ground battles at the end of World War II. The island is home to more than half of US troops based in Japan, and Okinawans want that number reduced.

A senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss negotiations with the Japanese, said that historically, negotiations involving the posture of U.S. forces in Okinawa have been incredibly tense, incredibly difficult and difficult and often have took years. But negotiations ahead of this week’s 2+2 meeting were completed with startling speed, the official said.

The planned deals follow Japan’s announcement last year that it would increase defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product over five years. That would make its defense budget the third-largest in the world, a sea change in Tokyo’s priorities that reflects growing concerns over possible Chinese military action against Taiwan and North Korea.

Amid growing fears of an emergency in Taiwan, many islands in the region fear that a beefed up defense will increase the chances of being drawn into war.

The change in Okinawa is part of a larger change being made across the Marine Corps to make the service better able to operate in contested areas, especially within striking range of an enemy. This element is essential in the Indo-Pacific, where thousands of American and allied forces are easily within missile or even rocket range of China and North Korea.

A littoral marine regiment has already been set up in Hawaii, the second would be in Okinawa and another is planned later this decade, with a possible location in Guam, officials say. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not publicly announced.

Details are still being worked out, but a littoral regiment is made up of around 2,000 Marines and includes a combat team with an anti-ship missile battery, a logistics battalion and an air defense battalion. The current Okinawa Marine Regiment that it would essentially replace comprises approximately 3,400 marines and sailors. The total number of Marines in Okinawa would remain roughly the same, officials said.

During their Friday talks, Biden is expected to raise with Kishida the case of Lt. Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy officer deployed to Japan who was jailed after pleading guilty last year to the negligent deaths of two Japanese citizens in May 2021, according to the senior administration official.

The Alkonis family say he suddenly passed out while driving while on a family trip to Mount Fuji. He was so lost, they say, that neither his daughters screamed to wake him nor did the impact of the collision wake him.

Alkonis’ car veered into parked cars and pedestrians in a parking lot, hitting an elderly woman and her son-in-law, both of whom later died. The Navy officer was sentenced to three years in prison in October, a sentence that the family and US lawmakers have called unduly harsh given the circumstances. Alkonis also agreed to pay the victims $1.65 million in restitution.

The official added that the administration was working to find a compassionate solution consistent with the rule of law.

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani in Washington and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/u-s-japan-plan-to-boost-defense-cooperation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos