HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation: A review for non-gamers





This isn’t a still from the 2013 video game The Last of Us, but it might as well be the new HBO series’ fidelity to the game. Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Gamers had The Last of Us premiere circled on the calendar this Sunday for months. There was a lot of hope that this (really good!) television series could succeed in adapting a video game often considered one of the best of all time, in a medium that isn’t, uh, always known for the successful video game or respectful adaptations.

However, everyone might have questions. If you’ve seen a poster of a gruff guy and a frowning teenage girl in front of collapsing skyscrapers, or a trailer with a bunch of creepy mushroom types sprinting towards the camera, you don’t know perhaps not what to make of a series that is clearly being positioned as HBO’s belated response to The Walking Dead.

Since you’re reading an article about what you need to know about The Last of Us, I’m going to give you some weird advice: you don’t need to know much about The Last of Us game before you watch The Last of Us series . In fact, you should be extremely careful what you read about The Last of Us. As anyone who played the original video game (or its sequel) will tell you, this is definitely a story that it’s best to live untouched, and since the series sticks so closely to its source material, pretty much anything you learn about the game (or its sequel) will alter your entire experience of the story.

Here’s what it’s safe to say: From the day of its release in June 2013, The Last of Us has been widely regarded as a landmark in video game storytelling. Many games had already borrowed the techniques and tropes of movie storytelling to bring their stories to life, including Uncharted, the previous game series from TLOU developer Naughty Dog, which more or less overtly riffs on Indiana Jones but The Last of Us arrived with a confidence and seriousness of self that stood out. Its story and the dark, post-cataclysm America in which it is set have been crafted with uncommon care. The script and the motion-captured actors brought in to play it, especially lead actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, felt unusually textured and authentic. And the score kicked ass.

Other than the identities of the main cast, now Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, both veterans of Game of Thrones, another HBO genre, none of that has changed. There’s a reason a network as high-profile as HBO cared about this material in the first place, and why Neil Druckmann, the creative director of Last of Us and its more controversial 2020 follow-up, had enough clout to also playing a leading creative role in the television series. The hilarious nightmare live-action movie Super Mario Bros., which seemed deliberately designed to confuse or terrify game-loving kids, was many years past, but The Last of Us has so much fidelity to its source material that it’s a bit surprising. If it’s successful, and it certainly looks like it, it will also become a landmark in small-screen video game adaptations, convincing nervous executives to splash the cash to tell these stories with the loyalty that fans expect. Shows based on the hit PlayStation Horizon and God of War series are already in the works at Netflix and Amazon, respectively, and you can bet they’ll follow the same path.

With that fidelity in mind, there’s another question facing non-players logging into The Last of Us: is it best to let the TV shows story play out on its own terms? , or play the video game and experience the story as it was originally told? It’s a lot like the conundrum presented by Game of Thrones, which had an audience divided between those who had read the books and those who hadn’t, with the latter constantly at risk of being spoiled if they didn’t read one. storm of swords. And like Game of Thrones, there are good arguments for rushing out and playing The Last of Us right now, and good arguments for treading carefully while clearing your Sunday night viewing schedule for the next nine weeks.

The video game is always brilliant, even if novice gamers may struggle to use it; combat is designed to be tense and brutal, and resources are intentionally scarce. The developers wanted players to feel those feelings, and no version of this show, no matter how well executed, could cause the panic of controlling the guy being overwhelmed by ghouls trying to bludgeon him or bite him to death.

But the residual tail of The Last of Uss games-by-cinema storytelling remains in the non-interactive parts. Personally, I like the show the least when it repeats scenes from the game, with identical dialogue and camera angles. Having played the game several times most recently in the prettier but largely pointless remake that dropped for PlayStation 5 last September, it was strange to see the TV show throwing shot-for-shot recreations of moments I remembered having played, as Id accidentally stumbled across a Lets Play YouTube channel.

Fortunately, these moments are relatively rare. After bringing this story to the small screen, the creative team behind The Last of Us also found clever ways to blow it up, abandoning the locked perspective of a player-controlled protagonist to unveil stories that weren’t being told. than in the original. video game. It’s a faithful yet expansive take on the adaptation, and it should delight fans of the game as much as it inspires viewers to experience the original. And that might be the real thing you need to know about The Last of Us: there’s no wrong way to experience a great story.

