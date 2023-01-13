UK energy rates expected to fall below 2,500 as gas prices plummet | energy industry





Energy bills are expected to drop below 2,500 from July. This is because the decline in wholesale petrol prices has eased some of the pressure on Britons struggling to cope with the cost of living crisis.

According to Investec’s analysis, the annual energy bill cap is expected to fall to 2,478 for average bills in the summer, down from a previous estimate of 2,640 earlier this month, and to an annual average of 2,500 in the second half of 2023.

That forecast is well below consulting firm Cornwall Insights’ forecast last week that it will reach around 2,800 from July.

Wholesale gas prices have fallen in recent weeks as mild weather and high levels of gas storage during the winter months ease concerns about future Russian gas shortages. But bills are much higher than before the start of the energy crisis in 2021, when households paid about $1,200.

Investec analyst Martin Young said after wholesale prices fell, tariff cap estimates fell again and are now around 2,500 in the second half of 2023.

UK household energy prices have no limit on how much a household can charge based on usage, but is capped at $2,500 under the Government Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) for a typical household. This cap increases for another 12 months to 3,000 in April.

A drop in wholesale gas prices will reduce the cost of EPG to the Treasury. Investec expects policy costs for the upcoming fiscal year to be 2.3 billion, down from about 3 billion previously.

The government this week announced that it will reduce energy cost support for businesses starting in April to cut Treasury costs.

The UK’s all-day gas contract traded at 158p on Thursday, having hit more than 500p in August after Russia squeezed European gas supplies. During the cold wave in early December, the price peaked at 400 pence, but has since declined.

Gasoline prices in Europe have fallen to levels not seen since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

