Biden should ignore WTO challenges to US economic security





When President Biden took office, he implemented a bold national program to revive an American economy beset by the COVID pandemic. After two years, its “Build Back Better” program – with crucial investments in electric vehicles (EVs) and other advanced technologies, as well as increased requirements for American-made content for goods purchased by the federal government – reinvigorates American manufacturing. The administration called for updating U.S. trade policy to benefit domestic manufacturers and American workers, and reducing the outsourcing of jobs, production, and profits.

These milestones have made American industry more competitive. Now, the Biden administration appears set to pursue the same approach to its global economic agenda by going to international courts that allow bureaucrats to rule against the United States in global trade disputes.

This month, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai called out the World Trade Organization (WTO) for ruling that the United States violated trade rules with steel and aluminum tariffs set. in place under the previous administration. Tai rightly put the WTO in the crosshairs, saying the decision “calls into question the integrity of the system” because it “goes deep into creating requirements and parameters for what is or is not a legitimate national security decision”.

Tai’s statement reflects a political shift in which the real economy would take over from the academics and ideologues who have dominated trade policy, often at the behest of corporate interests. The real economy crowd understands that countries have a legitimate national interest in addressing climate change, protecting workers, and ensuring domestic production of essential goods. These should be the goals of trade agreements, not a blind pursuit of “free trade”.

However, the institutions that govern trade disputes have been dominated for decades by bureaucrats stuck in the demystified world of “pure” trade liberalization that elevated the interests of multinational corporations. And the WTO is not the only place where these ideologues have wreaked havoc on American manufacturers and workers. Example: Mexico and Canada have decided to end the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) which came into effect only two years ago.

The USMCA represented a promising improvement over the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). It included rules requiring that 75% of a car – down from 62.5% – must be manufactured in North America to be imported duty-free into the United States. This sector has been particularly hard hit due to NAFTA’s domestic content rules which have proven to be too weak and too easy to circumvent, especially in the face of illegal and predatory Chinese business practices. Additional rules required 70% of a car’s steel and aluminum to come from North America, and seven major categories of vehicle parts were given specific content thresholds.

In many ways, the USMCA represented a return to the original common intent to establish trade rules that benefit workers, consumers, and national businesses. The deal even had a chance of blunting China’s growing presence in the global auto market as it drew a line against the transhipment of Chinese products through Mexico.

But less than two years after the USMCA took effect, Mexico and Canada reneged. In January, they sued Washington to lower the deal’s North American content threshold to 33%. Why? Because it’s cheaper to bring in subsidized parts from Asia — and especially from China. This month, international bureaucrats at the USMCA tribunal ruled in favor of Mexico and Canada, rubber-stamping their willingness to weaken the agreement’s content rules.

This shouldn’t be a surprise. Commercial courts are composed of anonymous representatives of various nations. They bring a bias and often govern against the United States. The United States has a huge consumer market, and other countries want to sell as much as possible to the United States – and buy little in return. For example, Mexico sold more than 2 million cars to the United States last year, but bought less than 100,000 American-made cars.

The USMCA panel isn’t the only trade challenge facing the Biden administration. The WTO recently ruled against U.S. tariffs meant to preserve the U.S. steel industry, which were imposed in 2018 for national security reasons. However, WTO bureaucrats are not concerned with the viability of the US steel industry. Cut Inflation Act tax credits, which could grow the U.S. electric vehicle industry, are threatened by European Union objections at the WTO. Similarly, Beijing has launched a WTO challenge against the president’s ban on selling advanced semiconductors to Chinese companies in response to the CHIPS and Science Act.

Regulatory rush will spell disaster for advanced nuclear power How the green transition can revitalize American democracy

The Biden administration has condemned the lopsided WTO decision on steel, but these other trade disputes threaten the president’s economic agenda. The president should ignore the USMCA’s ruling and continue low-cost treatment for cars and parts that specifically meet the original content requirements of the agreement. Canada and Mexico could retaliate, but the United States runs large trade deficits with both countries, meaning it lacks leverage. In fact, Biden can make it clear that restoring original content rules will be a top priority in the USMCA’s six-year renegotiation.

Tribunals like the WTO are becoming artifacts of the past – and out of step with the realities of a rising China. Until the rules governing tribunals such as the WTO are overhauled so that all countries (including those in the South) are free to pursue industrial policy, Biden should stand firm and continue to ensure that his agenda world economy matches the boldness and vision of his “Build Back Better” agenda. The President is committed to forging a new American Dream for American workers, communities and industry that puts workers first. plan, not the interests of multinational corporations, which is why the administration must stand firm against trade competitors and WTO bureaucrats who cry foul or threaten its broader agenda.

Tom Perriello is executive director of Open Society-US, which supports efforts to advance equality, equity, and justice, with a focus on marginalized American communities. He is a former State Department diplomat and former congressman from Virginia. Follow him on Twitter @tomperriello.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/3807896-biden-should-ignore-wto-challenges-to-us-economic-security/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos