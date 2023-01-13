UK doctors urge simplification of visa rules to stem GP shortage





The UK government urgently needs to streamline the post-Brexit visa bureaucracy for overseas general practitioners who want to work in the UK to address a chronic shortage of doctors, medical leaders have warned.

Since Brexit ended free labor movement with the EU, the UK has relied on more non-EU foreign doctors. As a result, according to data from the British Medical Association, 48% of all trainee GPs currently require a visa.

Under current regulations, individual GP practices must pay fees of up to $1,500 to become licensed sponsors of skilled migrant workers requiring visas.

Dr Kieran Sharrock of the BMA’s British GPs Council said the UK has lost more than 1,900 fully qualified GPs in general medical practice since 2015 and the government urgently needs to make it easier for foreign doctors to stay in the UK. after training.

About half of trainee GPs in the UK are subject to these visa restrictions, so it is a potentially huge waste of skill, time and money if these doctors are forced to leave general practice or the NHS for a problem they can all too easily solve.

Newly qualified GPs abroad face unique bureaucratic hurdles as they must obtain a 2-year Tier 2 Skilled Worker visa after their 3-year training visa expires, putting an additional burden on their GP practice. This problem does not arise in other medical specialties, which take at least five years for all newly qualified physicians to apply for permanent status.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenlick said last November that the government would consider whether an umbrella organization could be created to streamline the visa registration process and remove the burden of individual GP practices, but no changes have been agreed upon.

Sharrock said a solution was urgently needed as GPs faced a backlog of patients in need of care following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last November, the Minister of Immigration and Immigration said that the Umbrella organization would seriously consider sponsorship at a time when the focus should be on patient care and address the issue by removing the bureaucratic burden of individual care.

“The government needs to address this issue and address it immediately so it doesn’t commit more skilled GPs when patients need it most,” he added.

The Royal College of GPs, which represents a network of 54,000 general practitioners, is also urging the government to address visa issues.

In an open letter to Home Secretary Suella Braverman signed by more than 4,000 GPs last October, the Royal College called the system absurd and called for a national solution to not delay more internationally qualified doctors from working in the UK.

The Royal College’s president, Kamila Hawthorne, welcomed the government’s creation of a parent organization for apprentice GP visas and hoped that action could come to fruition soon.

Addressing these bureaucratic barriers is essential to ensure that GP trainees from abroad can easily join the GP workforce, providing much-needed care to patients and helping to alleviate extreme staffing shortages in general practice, she said.

A survey by the Royal College last year found that around 30% of international trainees considered not working as GPs in the NHS because of difficulties with the visa process.

Kim Vowden, a partner at Kingsley Napley, a law firm specializing in immigration cases, said the visa regime is complex for small businesses like GP practices, and keeping up with policy updates and processes is burdensome.

Obtaining a sponsor license is usually straightforward, but operating properly and meeting the obligations that come with it can be difficult for businesses trying to do it themselves, he said.

Personal health services were also affected by the rule. Dr. Shaima Villait of the Independent Doctors Federation said that while the NHS grappled with the backlog caused by the pandemic, the private sector took on more of the work, reducing the costs and bureaucracy associated with recruitment to small independent practices. said to be a particularly difficult problem.

She added that Brexit only added to the difficulties. We had a lot of people from Europe who were working in the healthcare sector and the private sector, and a lot of people left.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said it recognized the importance of overseas doctors in increasing the number of GPs. We are working with the Department of the Interior to increase the number of registered GP practices sponsored by the Department of the Interior, the spokesperson added.

