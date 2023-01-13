US party preferences spread evenly in 2022 after GOP shift





Highlights of the story 45% identified themselves as Republicans or leaned towards them; 44% identified as Democratic or leaning Democrats had at least a three-point advantage each year from 2012 to 2021 Largest percentage of Americans still identify as independent

WASHINGTON, DC — Americans’ party preferences were evenly split in 2022, with 45% of American adults identifying as Republicans or saying they were Republican-leaning independents, and 44% identifying as Democrats or saying they were Republicans. ‘they were Democratic-leaning independents. The last time the preferences were so tightly divided was in 2011, with Democrats holding at least a three percentage point lead every year of the past decade.

More generally, since 1991, when Gallup began regularly measuring party identification and leaning, Democrats have maintained an edge in most years.

The latest findings are based on combined Gallup phone survey data from 2022, which encompasses interviews with more than 10,000 American adults. In every poll it conducts, Gallup asks Americans whether they identify politically as Republican, Democrat or Independent. Independents are then asked a follow-up question about whether they “lean” more toward the Democratic Party or the Republican Party. The combined measure of identification and partisan leanings gives an indication of party strength in the US population.

A virtual tie in party identification and leaning represents one of the best results for the Republican Party in the past three decades. Only once, in 1991, after then-President George HW Bush fought off the Persian Gulf War, did significantly more Americans identify as Republicans or somewhat Republicans (48%) than Democrats ( 44%).

Party preferences were previously tied or separated by a point from 2001 to 2003 and in 2010 and 2011. The previous period included the first three years of George W. Bush’s presidency, which were shaped largely by a strong public support for Bush after 9/11. Terrorist attacks. The latter period included the second and third years of Barack Obama’s presidency, when his popularity plummeted and the Tea Party movement gained influence in American politics.

The strongest year for Republicans in 2022 came in their party’s takeover of the US House of Representatives. Nationally, more voters voted for Republicans than Democratic candidates for the U.S. House last year by about a three-point margin. However, the Republicans failed to secure a majority in the US Senate.

Largest percentage of Americans still identify as independent

When Gallup began conducting its interviews exclusively by telephone in 1988, there were similar proportions of Democrats, Republicans and independents in the United States. In the early 1990s, independents began to outnumber Republicans and Democrats, but this advantage faded in the early 2000s.

However, since 2009 independent identification has increased to levels never seen before. Now, political independents (41%) greatly outnumber Republican (28%) and Democratic (28%) identifiers.

The 2022 numbers represent a one-point increase in Republican identification from 2021 and a one-point drop in Democratic and Independent identification.

Last year also marked only the ninth time in the past 35 years that Democrats did not hold at least a slight advantage (by two points or more) over Republicans in party identification. . This also happened in 1991, 1995, 2001 to 2005 and 2020.

Since 2011, no less than 39% of Americans have identified as independent, with 40% or more in all years except the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. Prior to 2011, independent identification only reached 39% only twice: in 1995 and 2007.

A 2022 Gallup analysis found that increased independent identification appears to be largely due to Gen Xers and Millennials who continue to identify as independent as they age. In previous generations, American adults became less likely to identify as independent as they aged. About half of millennials and more than four in 10 Gen Xers currently identify as independent, compared to less than a third in older generations.

Conclusion

Last year was not as electorally strong for Republicans as they had hoped. Although they won a majority of House seats, they hoped to secure a larger majority than they did, which played out this month in their struggle to elect a Speaker of the House . The GOP also failed to win a majority in the Senate, although it only needed one seat to do so.

However, Republicans have had a better year in terms of achieving parity with Democrats in identifying and leaning toward American adult parties. Americans’ dissatisfaction with the state of the nation at a time when Democrats controlled the presidency and both houses of Congress is likely the cause of the party trend shift in 2022. Similar shifts have occurred in 1994 and 2010. Dissatisfaction with the state of the nation under Republican leadership also likely explains the shifts toward greater Democratic Party identification and leaning seen between 2006 and 2008.

As history is any guide, party preferences in 2023 may be similar to those in 2022. The years 1995, 2007, 2011 and 2019 showed similar party splits to the previous year after the president’s party lost control of the House in the midterm elections.

