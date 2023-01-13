UK Weather: Flood Warnings and Alerts Issued Amid Fears Some Areas Could Be ‘Cut Off’ | british news





Heavy rains are expected to wreak havoc on parts of the UK, with some areas facing flood risk.

A National Weather Service yellow warning has been issued for “continuous heavy rain” for parts of Wales and South West England until 5pm on Thursday.

People are being warned of shipping delays and power outages, along with the possibility of flooding some buildings.

The National Weather Service said communities could be “cut off by flooded roads.”

Image: A Yellow Weather Alert has been issued for parts of Wales and South West England. Photo: Met Office

He added that some highlands could receive more than 70 to 90 mm of rain.

Across the UK, the Environment Agency (EA) issued 52 flood warnings (meaning flooding expected) and 154 flood warnings (potential flooding) shortly after 11am on Thursday.

1:04 Heavy rain flooded parts of Gloucestershire and around Yorkshire.

Saturated ground from the recent wet weather means that even areas that have escaped the worst of recent heavy rains may be at risk of flooding.

People are being urged “away” from “swollen rivers” and not attempting to drive vehicles through flood water.

EA is erecting flood barriers in many of the most at-risk areas.

UK Weather – Latest Forecast

Image: Flood defenses at Bewdley next to the Severn River

This includes the Worcestershire town of Bewdley, previously flooded by the River Severn.

The Environment Agency’s head of flood control, Mark Garratt, told Sky News that “continuous heavy rainfall” in the Midlands and parts of south-west England “means there is potential for small, localized surface water and river flooding”, with effects “potentially continuing”. the week.

Image: Multiple flood warnings and warnings issued. photo: gov.uk

“As the ground is already saturated, communities in this area need to be aware of flood risk.

“The Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring flood levels, operating floodgates and barriers across the country, and ensuring debris screens remain unobstructed to better protect communities.

“We urge people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water, as only 30 cm of flowing water can move a car.”

What to do if you receive a flood warning or warning

Flood warnings mean people should be prepared for floods to occur.

People should also prepare a bag with essential items such as insurance documents and medicines in case they have to leave the house.

Other preparations include making sure you know how to turn off your gas, electric and water main supplies.

You should also plan how and where to get your family and pets to a safe place.

Flood warnings mean people should act in anticipation of flooding.

Take full action on flood warnings, along with a number of additional actions.

This includes moving the vehicle to higher ground if it is safe.

Move your family and pets to a safe place.

Important and valuables should be moved to a safe place in the house.

When safe, turn off gas, electricity and water supplies, but never touch power switches while standing in water.

If you have property protection products such as flood barriers or air brick covers, use them now.

Forecasters said Thursday will be mostly mild but windy and will see prolonged rain in the south, unlike showers elsewhere.

