360 new UFO cases reported to US intelligence agencies since March 2021





A photo from one of three videos released by the Pentagon on Monday, April 27, 2020 showing “unidentified aerial phenomena” captured by US Navy pilots during training flights in 2004 and 2015. “Aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain referred to as ‘unidentified’,’ the Pentagon said in a statement.

US Department of Defense

WASHINGTON The main US spy agency said Thursday that 366 new cases of unidentified aerial phenomena have been reported to US intelligence agencies since March 2021.

The 366 newly added reports join a catalog of 144 cases that have been documented over the previous 17 years.

The bizarre air activity total record now stands at 510.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence wrote in an 11-page unclassified report that multiple agencies found the flying objects “exhibited unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities.”

The classified version of the report, which is required by the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022, has been submitted to Congress.

The majority of the reports came from U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aviators and operators who witnessed the unidentified aerial phenomena while on duty.

In 2020, the Pentagon formed a new task force to investigate UFO sightings that have been repeatedly observed by US military aircraft.

The creation of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, or UAPTF, continues an effort begun in recent years to investigate unexplained aerial incidents encountered by the U.S. military.

The Navy has previously spearheaded efforts to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena, as the service branch has reported several encounters involving their aircraft.

“Look at this thing, man! It turns !’

In April 2020, the Pentagon declassified three videos captured by US Navy pilots that appear to show unidentified flying objects. Two of the videos contain US service members commenting on how quickly the object is moving while another speculates the unidentifiable object could be a drone.

“Dude, that’s a fucking drone, bro,” one pilot said. Another says “there’s a whole fleet of them”.

“They’re all going against the wind. The wind’s 120 knots west. Look at that thing, man!” says the first person. “It turns !”

At the time, then-President Donald Trump described the Navy footage as “one hell of a video” and told Reuters he wondered “if it’s real”.

Two months later, the Senate Intelligence Committee voted to have the Pentagon and intelligence community leaders provide a public analysis of those meetings.

