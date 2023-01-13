UK inflation may not have peaked, warns Tesco CEO





Tescos CEO has warned that UK inflation could rise higher before falling later this year as consumers trade in increasingly cheaper products.

Ken Murphy said he wasn’t sure if inflation had peaked yet, but hoped it would start to fall in the opposite direction by mid-year. He warned that factors such as commodity and energy prices, yields, crop yields and the war in Ukraine could all affect the outcome.

In April, Tesco said it would lose $260 million in profit for the current fiscal year because it absorbed cost inflation in its supply chain rather than passing it on to consumers.

At that time, food prices were rising at a rate of 5.9% per year. Recent data shows that the headline inflation rate is up more than 16% year-over-year, despite signs that it is starting to decline.

Tesco said Thursday that it expects retail operating income, excluding financial services revenue, to reach between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion, driven by strong Christmas results.

UK sales grew 7.2% in the six weeks to 7 January, similar to the growth reported by rival J Sainsbury this week and beating the average market forecast of 6.4% growth.

Group same-store sales, which included operations in Ireland and Central Europe along with the Booker wholesale business, increased by 7.9%.

Tesco stock rose slightly to 2.45 in mid-morning trading.

Murphy said the company planned a strong festive period after research findings and customer data suggested consumers would be celebrating their first Christmas in two years to avoid being disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

We were pretty confident about Christmas in the first half. [results], he said. But customers are shopping in a very intelligent and responsible way, managing their spending, spreading out a bit more, and finding better value products.

When budgets are tight, shoppers are buying more private label products and more frozen foods, and sales of the expanded frozen range are up 25% compared to the week before Christmas last year.

They’re transitioning from full-range supermarkets to discount stores, though Murphy said this is getting canceled as people switch to Tesco from other retailers and it’s gaining customers across the board.

At the far end, the company’s premium Finest range and Thats dinner sort promotions offered consumers a cheaper alternative to dining out or ordering takeout.

Simon Roberts, CEO of Sainsburys, also reported strong sales of its premium range, and his counterpart at Marks and Spencer’s Stuart Machin said many of its high-end products sold out over Christmas.

Murphy said he was planning a tightening period after Christmas, when Tesco had already announced a price freeze on 1,000 lines by Easter, but was cautiously optimistic about its 2023 outlook.

Consumers are weathering the storm and the recession may be a bit shallower than people thought, but the truth is we don’t know.

Machin said M&S customers, who tend to be slightly older and affluent than their mainstream supermarket customers, are letting them know that they are slightly freer from cost-of-living pressures and are still planning events.

