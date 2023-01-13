Uranium arriving at UK Heathrow Airport, not Pakistan: official | News





A Pakistani official denied British media reports after a package containing radioactive metal was found last month.

Islamabad, Pakistan Islamabad has denied British media reports that a package containing uranium that arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport in December was of Pakistani origin.

Newspapers such as the tabloid The Sun and The Guardian, as well as broadcaster Sky News, argued.

Information to this effect has not been officially shared with us. Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, told Al Jazeera on Thursday that he is convinced the report is not true.

But another government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Al Jazeera that he was concerned that the incident could unfairly affect Pakistan’s reputation.

Earlier this week, London Police Service confirmed that after a routine cargo inspection, packages containing small amounts of contaminant were identified entering the UK. Counter-terrorism police are investigating the incident.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said in a statement to Al Jazeera that it did not pose a threat to public safety. I am not talking about real-time surveys. But operationally, we are not currently assessing what threat this poses to the public, the office said.

According to the report, the uranium was embedded in a metal rod in a package that arrived in London via Muscat on a commercial flight by Oman Air.

Uranium is a rare radioactive metal commonly used as a nuclear fuel, including nuclear reactors, submarines, power plants, and weapons.

An Islamabad-based security analyst, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said if the investigation found the package came from Pakistan, it would indicate gross negligence on the part of the country.

The detection of metal rods contaminated with small amounts of uranium at London’s Heathrow Airport is of great concern. If the country of origin of these metal rods is correct, the analyst said, it would mean that the radioactive rods had passed multiple searches and security checks at Pakistani airports.

The identity of the sender can be easily traced if British authorities share relevant information with the Pakistani side for further investigation.

The Sun, which first reported the story, claimed the package was targeted at Iranian nationals in 2018. [the] uk.

Richard Smith, head of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter-Terrorism Command, said on Wednesday: A cargo element emitting a radioactive signal has been identified.

The amount of material referred to was very small and no identified threat to public health or public safety.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/12/pakistan-denies-radioactive-package-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos