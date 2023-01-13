Motorsport UK commits to a diverse and inclusive future





Motorsport UK today launched a dedicated EDI (Equality, Diversity and Inclusion) strategy to make motorsport accessible, inclusive and safe for all.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the EDI Strategy outlines Motorsport UK’s approach to getting more people involved in sport.

Formed from Motorsport UK’s sustainability strategy, the EDI Strategy has clearly defined targets to 2025 and includes three work stream pillars:

Sports DiversificationBest Behavior Legacy and Impact

When these pillars come together, they serve as a powerful way to meaningfully change sports demographics, encourage best practice behavior, and leave a lasting legacy that impacts individuals within the motorsport community and wider society.

The creation of the EDI Strategy is underpinned by Motorsport UK’s recent work in celebrating diversity and enabling full participation by the entire motorsport community.

In 2021, Motorsport UK established the EDI Council, complemented by four specialized subcommittees that help define the governing body’s approach to issues of racial diversity, women in motorsport, LGBTQ+, disability and access.

Motorsport UK has undertaken a number of initiatives as a result of the efforts undertaken by the Commission. These include hosting a racial diversity conference in motorsport in November 2021, utilizing the Bicester headquarters to support the Loughborough Car Clubs disabled driver scholarship program in May 2022, launching a women’s event for women in motorsport during the British Grand Prix in July 2022, 2022 Rainbow Laces campaign with Stonewall and Racing Pride in October.

Commenting on the launch of the EDI strategy, Motorsport UK CEO Hugh Chambers said: “Motorsport UK has a responsibility to ensure that everyone in our sport can participate in a safe, fair, fun and inclusive environment.

We have developed a strategy to help motorsport better represent the demographics of British society and advocate for the best in action. The work delivered over the next few years will play a pivotal role in encouraging more people into motorsport and creating a lasting legacy with real impact.

To learn more about Motorsport UK’s approach to equality, diversity and inclusion, please visit: https://www.motorsportuk.org/about-us/equality-diversity-and-inclusion/

