Extremely dangerous tornado tears through southern United States as storms hit | Weather News





The National Weather Service received 33 tornado reports in southern states like Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky.

A large and extremely dangerous tornado tore through central Alabama on Thursday, part of a series of storms to hit the southeastern United States.

No fatalities have been reported so far, but the huge, swirling weather system has destroyed homes, toppled trees and trapped at least one resident in rubble as it rumbled through the historic town of Selma, a center of the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

A tornado permanently damaged Selma, former senator Hank Sanders told The Associated Press. In fact, it hit our house, but not head-on. He blew up the bedroom and living room windows. It’s raining through the kitchen roof.

The incident was one of 33 tornado reports received by the National Weather Service Thursday, including a confirmed landfall in Kentucky and sightings near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest air terminal in the world for passenger traffic.

The warnings remain in effect for states like North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

WATCH: Footage captures a destructive tornado moving through Prattville, Alabama.

We are live. pic.twitter.com/L4Ahlm0LGB

The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 12, 2023

The National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, issued a statement saying it had received numerous reports of devastating damage and asking residents to avoid areas of devastation so that first responders can handle emergencies.

Selma resident Bobby Green became trapped in his car during the tornado as debris rained down on his roof. He told local news station WVTM that he tried to flee to a nearby store, but the wind was so strong it blew the car door off. It all happened quickly, he said.

I thought it was all over for me, Green explained. All the rubble was on top of me and I had to climb out the passenger side window.

The National Weather Service called the tornado that struck Selma large and extremely dangerous. [Butch Dill/AP Photo]

Selma Mayor James Perkins announced a city curfew will be in effect Thursday as the city assesses the damage.

People were injured but no fatalities, Perkins said. We have a lot of downed power lines. There is a lot of danger in the streets.

An estimated 50,000 people were left without power statewide, according to PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks outages.

Thursday’s tornado in Alabama uprooted trees and overturned vehicles like this SUV near Prattville [Vasha Hunt/AP Photo]

Selma, a town of about 18,000, sits in a southern region known as the Black Belt, named in part for its African-American history. This is where Martin Luther King Jr and other civil rights leaders in the 1960s launched nonviolent marches, marching 87 km (54 miles) to the state capital of Montgomery.

Many sites associated with Selmas’ civil rights history are fragile and in need of repair, including the 114-year-old Brown Chapel AME Church. Protesters in 1965 used the church as a base of operations as they prepared to march, leading to an incident called Bloody Sunday.

Police with batons, tear gas and other weapons attacked marchers that day, including the late John Lewis, a future US senator whose skull was fractured in the violence.

The incident was broadcast nationwide and is credited with leading to the passage of the Voting Rights Act later that year, which outlawed discrimination at the ballot box.

The historically black church was in the midst of a $1.3 million renovation through the US National Park Service at the time of the tornado.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/13/extremely-dangerous-tornado-tears-across-us-south-as-storms-hit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos