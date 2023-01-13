Anti-Semitic Views Are Widespread in America, New Survey Reveals





At times in the past half-century, many American experts on anti-Semitism believed that this country might grow old, that hostility and prejudice against Jews was waning in part because young Americans held more acceptable views than the older ones.

But a survey released Thursday shows just how widely held these beliefs are in the United States today, including among young Americans. The Anti-Defamation League research includes scant detail on the particular nature of anti-Semitism, how it focuses on tropes of Jews as clannish, conspiratorial and power-holders.

Survey shows anti-Semitism in its classic fascist form is re-emerging in American society, where Jews are too secretive and powerful, working against the interests of others, not sharing values, exploiting classic tropes of conspiracy, Matt Williams , vice president of the ADLs year-former Center for Research on Antisemitism, told the Washington Post.

The study uses a new version of the surveys the ADL has conducted in the United States since the 1960s to understand the specific nature of anti-Semitism and what differentiates it from other types of hate. Its new metric centers on affirming or rejecting 14 statements, including whether Jews: have too much control and influence on Wall Street, are more willing than others to use shady practices to get what they want to, or are so clever that others don’t. have a fair chance.

The ADL Center was created in response to a spike in recent years in reported incidents of anti-Semitic violence and harassment, as well as an increase in anti-Semitic rhetoric from high-profile public figures.

This includes a neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville in 2017 that turned deadly and attacks on Jewish targets in Pittsburgh in 2018 and in Poway, California, and Monsey, NY, in 2019. It also includes anti-Semitic comments, including former President Donald Trump in October, when he attacked American Jews in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying Jews in the US need to pull themselves together and show more appreciation for the State of Israel before it’s too late. Trump has repeatedly raised the old anti-Semitic trope that American Jews hold, or should hold, a secret or dual loyalty to Israel rather than or in addition to the United States.

According to ADL researchers, nearly 4 in 10 Americans believe it is nearly or nearly true that Jews are more loyal to Israel than to America. In the fall, rapper and designer Ye formerly known as Kanye West said that Jews exploit black people for financial gain, that African Americans are the rightful descendants of Jews from the Bible, and that there are some financial engineering to be Jewish.

The survey found that about 7 in 10 Americans think Jews are more supportive than other Americans, and more than a third think Jews don’t share their values ​​and like to be in charge. About 1 in 5 think Jews have too much power in the United States, don’t care what happens to others, and are more willing than other Americans to use shady practices to get what they want.

Overt American anti-Semitism returns with Trump, Kanye West: Something is different

It is difficult to assess whether antisemitic views have increased over time, given changes in survey response options as well as the way respondents were sampled. The survey was conducted in September and October among a national sample of 4,007 adults online through AmeriSpeak, a random panel of US households operated by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Williams and some experts who helped review the study noted that it shows that the opinions of Americans under 30 and those of Americans over 30 are very similar. Among Americans ages 18 to 30, 18% said six or more statements were true, while among those 31 and older, 20% did so. Among younger Americans, 39% believed between two and five statements, while among the older group, 41% believed.

Previously, older Americans held more anti-Semitic views. The hypothesis was that anti-Semitism went down in the 1990s, the 2000s, because there was this new generation of more tolerant people. This shows that young people are now much closer to what older people think. My hypothesis is that there is a cultural shift, fueled perhaps by technology and social media. The gap is closing, said Ilana Horwitz, one of the survey reviewers and assistant professor of Jewish studies at Tulane University.

The pervasiveness of anti-Semitic tropes the study shows is what’s most interesting, Horwitz said. Even the fact that 3% of Americans say all original statements are mostly or somewhat true is alarming, she said.

Three percent of all American adults is just under 8 million people, well above the 5.8 million American adults who identify as Jews.

I like to tell my students: Kanye has more followers on Instagram than there are Jews in the world. So the extent to which Americans seem to believe in these conspiratorial views about Jews is alarming, she said. Ye has over 18 million followers on Instagram alone.

He painted a mural of Kanye West. Then a rabbi called.

The new research also delved into the differences between believing in anti-Jewish tropes and negative sentiment toward Israel and its supporters.

One of the report’s findings is that anti-Semitism in this classic conspiratorial sense is far more widespread than anti-Israel sentiment, Williams said.

The report points out that 90% of Americans agree that Israel has the right to defend itself against those who want to destroy it and that 79% agree that Israel is a powerful ally of the United States in the Middle East. However, at least 40% slightly agreed that Israel treats Palestinians like the Nazis treated Jews, and 17% disagreed with the statement that I am comfortable spending time with people who openly support Israel.

DHS launches religious safety panel as hate incidents rise

Alan Cooperman, director of religion research at the Pew Research Center and adviser to the ADL Project, said Judaism’s long history includes periods of ups and downs in anti-Semitism, sometimes long ones.

He noted that in 2013, Pew summoned a dozen or more experts on American Jewry for an investigation and asked what their priorities were and what areas needed more information and attention. The consensus at the time was that anti-Semitism was at a historic low in the United States, and that while it still existed, it was not a pressing concern. When Pew spoke to experts in 2020, their attitudes were a sea change. They told us that anti-Semitism is a very urgent problem and that we must devote a lot of attention to understanding it.

The vast majority of American Jews told Pew in 2020 that anti-Semitism had increased over the past five years, and a slim majority said they personally felt less safe.

Alvin Rosenfeld, director of the Institute for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism at Indiana University in Bloomington, said antisemitism never goes away but transforms in its own way.

In the West, it has ancient roots in Christian teachings of Jews as satanic Christ killers. In modern times, religious prejudice is giving way to racialized notions of Jewish inferiority or supremacy, he said, noting that this year marks the 120th anniversary of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, an influential document that falsely claims be a Jewish plan for world domination. .

Then came Holocaust denial and the kinds of critics of Israel who are anti-Semitic.

Thus, the “new anti-Semitism” goes back a long way. Accusations of Jewish conspiracy, Jews controlling the media, politics, entertainment, the world of money, all of this goes back a long way. It’s multicausal today, Rosenfeld said. When hatred is so diverse, it is more powerful and dangerous.

Polling analyst Emily Guskin contributed to this report.

