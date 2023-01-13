UK weather update: Snow forecast from the National Weather Service as temperatures across the UK plummet





Heavy rains cause flooding and chaos across England

Temperatures are expected to plummet over the weekend and weekdays as rain, hail, sleet and snow bring cooler temperatures to parts of the UK.

Most of the snow is likely to hit northern England, with some central areas also affected.

It comes as the National Weather Service has issued three yellow weather alerts for strong winds expected to cause widespread disruption to transport and infrastructure across Northern Ireland, north-west Wales and parts of England.

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph are likely for many, with Blackpool, Cumbria, Lancashire and Merseyside the most affected areas in the UK.

Country Antrim and Conwy will be most affected in Northern Ireland and Wales respectively, with wind gusts up to 70 mph even in areas with exposed coasts and hills.

The UK Environment Agency has issued hundreds of flood warnings after incessant rains have plunged villages and other residential areas several feet.

Images and video captured how settlements across the Southwest were effectively transformed into islands after the River Severn burst its banks in heavy rains over several days.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said:

Key PointsShow latest update 1673545526 In photo: Burst bank flooding a park in Wales

A photo shows floodwaters beside the River Taff submerged an amusement park in Taffs Well, Wales.

Maryam Zakir-HussainJan 12, 2023 17:45

1673541926The River Tarp bursts its banks during heavy rain in Wales.

River Tharp bursts its banks as heavy rains in Wales

Maryam Zakir-HussainJan 12, 2023 16:45

1673538433A car submerged in floodwater in South West England

A Twitter user posted a video of a car submerged in floodwater in the town of Exebridge between Devon and Somerset.

Maryam Zakir-HussainJan 12, 2023 15:47

1673534726Rain showers through Thursday afternoon

Despite some clear skies, the Bureau of Meteorology said showers and prolonged rains will continue to push into western Scotland and Northern Ireland, with strong winds developing.

Here are the views for Thursday afternoon:

Maryam Zakir-HussainJan 12, 2023 14:45

1673532026 Storm warning issued across the UK

More yellow weather warnings were issued earlier today as strong winds hit Northern Ireland, north-west Wales and England.

Maryam Zakir-HussainJan 12, 2023 14:00

1673529180Starting on a wet and windy Thursday

Thursday started off wet and windy for much of the UK with the Met Offices radar show.

Maryam Zakir-HussainJan 12, 2023 13:13

1673527195

Sukmani Seti 12 Jan 2023 12:39

1673526308

DFDS ferries make their way through rough water leaving the port of Dover in Kent in rough weather with constant rain and high winds.

Major ferry ports face heavy rains as well as coastal gale force.

DFDS ferries through choppy seas at Dover Harbor in Kent.

Dover faces windy conditions with coastal gale

Major ferry ports face heavy rain

Sukmani Seti 12 Jan 2023 12:25

1673523975

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting that southern England will look slightly drier and brighter this afternoon as the rain and clouds gradually lift.

Sukmani Seti 12 Jan 2023 11:46

1673523183

A mountain road in Wales was hit by heavy rain and turned into a waterfall.

A landslide in Nantymoel this morning closed the road to Bwlch Mountain, dumping rocks and heavy rain over the mountain.

A Welsh mountain road turns into a waterfall after heavy rain.

Sukmani Seti 12 Jan 2023 11:33

