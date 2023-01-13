US birth rates plummet as women wait to have babies





American women are having fewer babies, and they are having them later in life, according to government figures released Tuesday. Data collected by the National Center for Health Statistics – the statistical arm of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – showed a steep decline in fertility rates in recent years, with most women having an average of 1.3 babies and an increasing percentage giving birth at age 35 or older.

“Over the past decade, we’ve seen a huge shift in when and how women give birth,” Alison Gemmill, an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who studies demographics and births, told CBS News. fertility.

According to the report, from 2015 to 2019, 56.7% of women aged 15 to 49 had at least one child. In 2019, the most recent year included, birth rates generally continued to rise for women ages 35 to 39, according to CDC data. Birth rates also rose among women in their 40s from 1985 to 2019, the data shows.

National Center for Health Statistics

But, Gemmill said, that’s not necessarily a bad trend.

Simply put, most women just wait until they feel ready. According to the report, the reasons for the delay are varied and include pursuing higher education, increased labor force participation, changes in family values, relationship instability and financial considerations. Research has also shown that women who are expecting tend to be in better economic circumstances and in more stable family environments. Nearly half of women who gave birth at age 30 or older had a college education.

“The big question we should be asking is: will women who are expecting be able to have the babies they want?” said Gemmill.

There has also been a continued trend toward Americans having children outside of marriage, according to the report. Almost half (47.2%) of first births from 2015 to 2019 occurred outside marriage, but the number decreased if the mother had received some form of higher education.

Another finding from the report showed that teenage pregnancy has plummeted, with researchers reporting a record birth rate in 2019 for teenage girls aged 15 to 19.

As for men, while the average age of first-time fathers is higher than the average age of mothers for the first time since the CDC began collecting data, Tuesday’s report found that men are expecting also even longer. From 2011 to 2014, the average age of first-time fathers was 25.5. Over the next five years, it rose to 26.4.

But declines in birth rates have raised concerns about the negative consequences for the tax base and workers in an aging American society.

“We need a stable, long-term workforce to sustain our economy,” said Dr. John Rowe, a Columbia University professor who specializes in aging health policy and management. Changes in immigration and technology policy and changes in work and retirement requirements to allow individuals to remain productive in the labor force for longer periods could all help to mitigate the effect on the economy, Rowe said.

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/u-s-birth-rate-decline-national-center-for-health-statistics-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos