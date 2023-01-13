‘The Last of Us’ finds favor among the ruinsExBulletin





"I love the rug. It brings the room together." Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Tess (Anna Torv) in HBO's The Last of Us.

. Liane Hentscher/HBO

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Considering the glut of post-apocalyptic fare TV has served up over the past few years, you’d be forgiven for approaching HBO’s The Last of Us with a skeptical mind. A sizable percentage of potential viewers, upon learning that the series is based on a video game, will engage in a kind of defensive mental hunkerdown. (To be clear, these people have never played the excellent, harrowing video games in question.)

What’s new to say? is a valid question. Or, for that matter, to show off? There is a limit, after all, to the number of times one can see gangs of gun-toting survivors with graying, greasy hair who look like they smell like particularly cheese tiptoeing across landscapes. urban ruins invaded by lush vegetation before concluding: “No, yes, I understood, thank you.”

The Last of Us contains several such sequences, and others that prove equally familiar: Militarized outposts enforcing martial law. Idyllic pockets of civilization that hide a dark secretTM. Mistrust. Violence. The horror of realizing a loved one has been infected, followed by the grim recognition of what to do about it.

But these are all genre trappings, the parameters that any post-apocalypse show and its viewers are willing to set and work with. You don’t go on a sci-fi series and roll your eyes at every spaceship, do you? Or snicker every time a forensic investigator pulls out the luminol?

No, what matters is what’s going on in its genre conventions – the precise mix of narrative fuel that drives the show in question: are the zombies/vampires/mutants/cannibals/militia the real stars of the series, or do they belong to the survivors? ?

The Last of Us gratifyingly belongs entirely to the Survivors Two in particular. There’s the terse, badass (but not quite bitten yet) Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, and young Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, she may be carrying the future of humanity in her blood. They join a trek across the country with tangentially linked agendas, he to find his brother, her to find a lab where scientists could find a way to replicate his mysterious immunity.

Along the way, they encounter quasi-fascist government agents (“FEDRA”), anti-government/terrorist freedom fighters (“Fireflies”), looters, revolutionaries, and friendly faces. The series is confident enough to give two of these allies an apocalyptic prepper played by Nick Offerman and a devious charmer played by Murray Bartlett the screen time necessary for us to become emotionally invested in their destinies. That trust proves well-earned, as Offerman and Bartlett film the season’s highlight episode.

Of course, there are plenty of scenes where our burly heroes fight or escape the various dutifully reproduced mushroom-scalloped monsters of video game racers, stalkers, shamblers and, most memorably, clickers (whose heads have morphed into mushrooms and locate their prey via seriously unnerving sound design).

But The Last of Us is about those nasty assorted mushrooms in exactly the same way The Sopranos was about the RICO charges. Which is to say, they’re a threat, yes, and they’re always around, but the show is really about what the characters do in spite of themselves.

And what they do, on The Last of Us at least, is get significantly deeper and more complex. Pascal plays Joel in the early episodes as if he’s encased his heart in his beskar steel armor from The Mandalorian, but as his connection to Ellie grows he begins to talk more risking more, emotionally, in each scene. and it falls upon us with a hefty satisfaction.

Ramsey’s young Lady Mormont was a cheering surprise in Game of Thrones, but this character was written to do one thing, be a badass, and Ramsey did it well. Last year, in Catherine Called Birdy by Lena Dunham, she was able to show us a lot more. Even so, she’s an absolute revelation here, investing Ellie with a tenacity that manages to leave plenty of room for vulnerability, teenage silliness, first love pangs, grief, rage and steely resolve. .

Some may balk at the show’s choice to spend so much time showing us two people learning to rely on each other, instead of hurling relentless hordes of CGI-enhanced fungal enemies at them. But by allowing monsters to serve primarily as catalysts for its characters’ complex emotional reactions, The Last of Us accomplishes what Station Eleven did last year.

It’s a hopeful show about the end of humanity managing to find and nurture moments of grace amid the ruins.

