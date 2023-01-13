British Council staff in Afghanistan one step closer to relocating to the UK | foreign policy





A group of 47 British Council contractors who have been forced to live in hiding since the Taliban took over Afghanistan have passed a second hurdle to being accepted into a plan designed to relocate them to Britain.

This group has passed security checks and is invited to provide biometrics at the visa center before undergoing a final security check.

But the British government, pursued by Taliban soldiers, shattered the hopes of those who spent 18 months moving between hiding places in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office had to step back and amend a series of arguments made by European Secretary Leo Docherty in Parliament.

Docherty initially said he was right about half of the contractors were told to head to the border and travel to Pakistan before arranging flights to the UK.

This was seen as a partial breakthrough, given that plans to help contractors relocate from Afghanistan to the UK were launched more than a year ago, on 6 January 2022. About half of them were contacted last fall and their applications were accepted. However, further delays were caused by the long wait for a security check believed to have been initiated by the Home Office.

The contractors appear to have assisted the British diplomatic mission by teaching English and providing educational opportunities to Afghans.

Approximately 85 of the 190 contractors were classified as being at very high risk, with an additional 90 being considered as being at high risk.

Docherty this week said about half of the contractors had been granted permission to go to the UK under the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).

He also said at a Westminster Hall debate Wednesday night that 300 of their families had been given permission to go to Britain and that 47 other ex-British Council contractors had recently been contacted to begin the process.

There are only 1,500 ACRS initial seats reserved for British Council contractors, GardaWorld contractors who provided protection at the British Embassy in Kabul, and Chevening Scholarship graduates, but Docherty said the figure is a measuring tool, not an upper limit. More locations will become available later this year.

When the Guardian reported on Doherty’s comments, the Foreign Office said he had made several mistakes. A British Council official corrected that he had not yet received permission to go to England.

According to a new Foreign Office statement, 90 police officers have been informed that they are eligible in principle, of which 47 have passed through security and have been invited to the visa application We have begun notifying eligible individuals who have passed the security checks and said we are advising them on next steps.

Doherty’s assertion that the 1,500 people who could enter the UK through the scheme was not the upper limit was also removed from the record, which is soon to be amended. In lieu of his insistence that another cohort would be established later this year, the statement rejected such an adamant promise and simply said:

John Baron, a Conservative MP who chairs the British Council’s All-Party Parliamentary Group, has led a campaign to relocate contractors as quickly as possible.

If 200 people and their families helped us, and GardaWorld and Chevening do too, then we should reach out and help those 200 people. Now is the time to make it right, he said.

After the government’s U-turn, Baron added: It would be very unusual and very disappointing for me to want to withdraw the many ministerial assurances given to me in the debate.

The MP previously spoke in parliament about people being chased by the Taliban, moving from hideout to hideout, left in constant fear for their lives.

UK Welcomes Refugees Charity Director Neil Jameson said: Since the arrival of the Taliban, more Afghans who have fled Afghanistan are seeking rescue and refuge in the UK in return for their loyalty, support and protection to British interests in Afghanistan. is required. What they gave over the years.

Jameson said there are 9,000 Afghan refugees, similar to those who could be helped by ACRS, who have been stuck in hotels across the UK for more than 13 months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jan/12/british-council-contractors-afghanistan-allowed-to-come-to-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos