How COVID-19 surges caused New York nurses to strike





Updated January 12

Nurses in the US and UK have shown bargaining strength over the past few weeks amid mounting pressure on the countries’ respective healthcare systems due to COVID-19. About 7,000 nurses at two New York hospitals, Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, returned to work on Jan. 12 after going on strike for three days. This followed tens of thousands of National Health Service nurses going on strike across the UK for two days in December – these NHS workers are expected to take to the picket lines again next week. Despite the geographic distance, these nurses are close in their demands: that their establishments fill the serious shortages of health care workers, in particular by offering higher salaries.

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) credited tentative agreements on staffing ratios at the two hospitals with leading to the end of the strike. The deal also included a 19% pay rise over three years. At Mount Sinai, negotiators have agreed to staffing ratios for all inpatient units with “strong enforcement,” the union said in a statement. The agreement with Montefiore involves “new safe staffing ratios in the emergency department, with new staffing language and financial penalties for not meeting safe staffing levels across all units,” according to the NYSNA.

“Today we can return to work with our heads held high, knowing that our victory means safer care for our patients and more sustainable jobs for our profession,” the union said.

Striking nurses say staffing shortages started years ago, but the problem has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Between 2020 and 2021, the number of working American nurses fell by more than 100,000, the largest single-year drop in four decades of data, according to a Current Population Survey analysis published in Health Affairs in January. 2022. The crisis continued in 2023; At press time, 15% of U.S. hospitals reported critical care staffing shortages, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Matt Allen, a labor and delivery nurse and elected NYSNA leader, said before the deal that he and his colleagues at Mount Sinai Hospital in Harlem went on strike last week in an effort to push the hospital to address understaffing, which he says threatens the quality of patient care.

“If COVID hadn’t happened, I don’t know if we would be at this point right now,” Allen said. “First, it was just a traumatic experience for a lot of nurses. But then, second, it has further depleted our staffing by people retiring early, people burning out and leaving the profession or leaving bedside nursing.

This toll continues to mount as the United States currently faces an increase in COVID-19 cases thanks in large part to the new XBB.1.15 variant which is rapidly spreading across the country. As of January 8, more than 44,000 people in the United States were hospitalized with COVID-19, the most since August of last year.

In New York alone, some 32,000 people were hospitalized with the virus in December, which, as the graph below shows, is the highest number of hospitalizations in more than a year. Meanwhile, there are more than 1,100 nursing vacancies between the two hospitals, according to NYSNA.

The American College of Nursing says the shortage of nursing faculty and inadequate expansion of nursing schools in the United States has narrowed the pipeline for training new professionals. Since the start of the pandemic, nurses have also been forced to fight to include adequate staffing in collective agreements. Along with the effort in New York, an adequate nurse-patient ratio was a cornerstone of union bargaining that nearly led to strikes in Minnesota last month and California in November.

In Allen’s opinion, the central problem in New York State is not the lack of qualified nurses, but rather the fact that they have no incentive to stay in the profession. In New York, there are about 170,000 registered nurses who do not practice bedside nursing, according to the New York State Nurses Association.

The problem appears to be national, and possibly getting worse: an American Nurses Foundation survey conducted in January 2022 found that 52% of nurses surveyed nationwide said they were considering leaving the profession, compared to 40% compared to a survey conducted in 2021.

Before the pandemic, the aging of the nursing workforce was already a concern – and it appears that the pandemic has disproportionately alienated young nurses from the profession, at a time when they are desperately needed. The American Nurses Foundation’s January 2022 survey found young nurses were particularly likely to be unhappy in their careers, with 31% of people aged 25 to 34 saying they intended to leave their nursing jobs. next six months, compared to 18% among those aged 55 or over. A key reason for this is that young nurses were particularly likely to report poor mental health, with 66% of people under 35 reporting feeling anxious, compared to 35% of people aged 55 or older. Young age is also generally a risk factor for nurse burnout, according to an August 2021 meta-analysis published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing. This may be because less experienced nurses are not used to handling extreme situations like a pandemic, including dealing with difficult situations like seeing patients suffer and die when nurses cannot provide health care. standard.

According to Allen, the impact of understaffing during the pandemic for patients and nurses has made him and his colleagues “angry” and “empowered to take a stand.” For nurses like him, he says, it’s been painful to work physically demanding 12- or 24-hour shifts and then come away feeling “horrible for not having done enough for his patient.”

“We have to recognize the toll it has cost us,” he said.

More must-reads from TIME

Contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6246514/nurse-strike-new-york-city-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos